Entering school’s second decade, Central Valley looks to add to loaded trophy case

Wednesday, August 26, 2020 | 11:45 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Valley quarterback Ameer Dudley works out next to head coach Mark Lyons during practice on Aug. 12, 2020, in Center.

What a great first decade of existence for the Central Valley football team.

In the first 10 years since the merger of Center and Monaca before the 2010 season, the Warriors are 98-29 with five conference championships, three WPIAL titles and two WPIAL and two PIAA runner-up trophies with only one losing season and one non-playoff campaign.

The third district crown and second PIAA championship game trip happened last season when Central Valley finished 13-2, beat rival Aliquippa at Heinz Field and lost to Wyoming Area in Hershey.

“As we reflected on the 2019 season, we were pleased with our accomplishments,” Central Valley coach Mark Lyons said. “Winning our third WPIAL championship is a proud accomplishment. Obviously when you have the opportunity to compete for state championships, you want to finish the job. We came up short, but it doesn’t define this team. It will motivate us as we approach the 2020 season.”

Central Valley has followed up its two previous district championships with strong seasons but have not been able to win back-to-back gold. That trend could end this fall as the Warriors return several key players and are one of the favorites in Class 3A.

The top returning weapon is senior quarterback Ameer Dudley.

Dudley threw for 1,938 yards and 23 touchdowns last fall, plus he was the team’s second-leading rusher behind Jaylen Guy with a 5.3 yards per carry average and 555 total yards on the ground with 10 rushing touchdowns.

“Just like any other team that loses players to graduation, we are excited about our development of our returning seniors and our younger guys coming through our system,” Lyons said. “Ameer Dudley’s maturity and growth as a leader and player gives us a level of confidence. Ameer has worked hard to put himself in this position and understands how he needs to make everyone else around him a better person.”

Dudley is among the seven starters back on offense and on defense.

Returning seniors include Stephon Hall, a difference maker on defense who will have a bigger role on offense this fall, wide receiver and defensive back Myles Walker, three-year starting center Josh Campbell, speedster Amarian Saunders and Justin Thompson, a big athletic tight end.

Three starting juniors will be counted on as both Sean Fitzsimmons and Bryce Wilson have been Warriors starters since their freshman season and outside linebacker Matt Merritt.

With so many questions these past few months as to whether there would even be a season, Lyons loves the fact his defending champions are working hard and are ready to go.

“Our attitude and approach has remained positive,” Lyons said. “With the uncertainty involving covid-19, our guys remained positive and adapted to all the changes to playing the game of football.”

The reality of life during a pandemic is Lyons’ biggest concern as the Warriors prepare for kickoff 2020.

“My biggest concern is not being able to play this great game of football,” he said. “Our players love the atmosphere we have developed in our program and our school community. Friday nights in the fall is filled with memories, friendships and school spirit. I wouldn’t want them to miss out on that experience.”

Central Valley was a perfect 7-0 in winning the 3A Tri-County West Conference last year. The conference underwent a name change and shrunk from eight teams to six. Hopewell, Keystone Oaks and Quaker Valley join Central Valley and Ambridge down from 4A and defending 2A WPIAL champion Avonworth to form the new Northwestern Six Conference.

“The Northwestern Six has several teams with a lot returning starters,” Lyons said. “This conference will prepare you for the postseason. The teams are well coached. Adding Avonworth to the mix will make it even stronger. It should be fun.”

Schedule

Coach: Mark Lyons

2019 record: 13-2, 7-0 in Class 3A Tri-County West

All-time record: 98-29-0

Date, Opponent, Time

9.11, at Hopewell*, 7

9.18, Blackhawk, 7

9.25, at New Castle, 7

10.2, at Quaker Valley*, 7

10.9, Keystone Oaks*, 7

10.16, at Ambridge*, 7

10.23, Avonworth*, 7

Class 3A Northwestern Six Conference game

Statistical leaders

Passing: Ameer Dudley

106-179, 1,938 yards, 23 TDs

Rushing: Jaylen Guy*

211-1,408 yards, 13 TDs

Receiving: Jawon Hall*

32-797 yards, 12 TDs

*Graduated

Fast facts

• Mark Lyons is the only head football coach in Central Valley history as he begins his 11th season. Lyons has been a head coach since 1996 at Monaca, Mt. Pleasant and Freedom before being named the first coach of the Warriors. His 24-year record is 171-94.

• Central Valley beat Aliquippa, 13-12 in overtime, in the 2019 WPIAL Class 3A championship game, only the fifth title game to go to OT in WPIAL history and the first in that classification. Burrell beat Washington in the 1995 AA finals, Central Catholic topped Gateway in the 2005 AAAA championship, North Allegheny defeated Upper St. Clair in the 2011 AAAA title game, and West Allegheny beat McKeesport in the 2016 5A finals.

• Even though the name has been changed from the Tri-County West to the Northwestern Six, this conference begins play this fall with quite the pedigree. Since expansion to six classes in 2016, this conference has produced all four WPIAL champions in Beaver Falls in 2016, Quaker Valley in 2017, Aliquippa in 2018 and Central Valley in 2019. The Tigers are now in 2A and the Quips have moved up to 4A.

• Central Valley has now won more WPIAL football championships than both Center and Monaca combined. Center never won a WPIAL football championship and Monaca won two. The Indians edged Avella, 20-19, to win the Class A crown in 1975 and then beat Clairton, 14-12, in the 1982 title game.

