Penn-Trafford’s Ethan Carr gets 1st Division I football offer

By:

Thursday, November 7, 2019 | 2:47 PM

Penn-Trafford’s Ethan Carr poses for a photo during practice Sept. 30, 2019, at Penn-Trafford.

Penn-Trafford’s Ethan Carr, one of the WPIAL’s most versatile football players and a top-tier prospect in the Class of 2021, has his first Division I offer.

Carr announced Thursday that William & Mary has reached out to him with a scholarship.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Carr has played wide receiver, quarterback and running back on offense this season for the Warriors (10-1), the No. 1 seed in the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs, as well as outside linebacker and safety on defense, the latter spot when senior teammate Caleb Lisbon went out with a season-ending injury.

Carr has as many touchdowns receiving as he does rushing (8) and leads the Warriors in total touchdowns with 18.

He has 31 receptions for 607 yards; 19 rushes for 268 yards; and is 8-of-21 passing for 198 yards and a score.

Carr also has scored via punt and kick returns.

William & Mary’s offensive coordinator is Brennan Marion, a Greensburg Salem alum. The Tribe play in the Colonial Athletic Association with James Madison, New Hampshire, Delaware, Richmond, Albany, Villanova, Elon, Stony Brook, Towson, Maine and Rhode Island.

Extremely blessed and thankful to recieve my 1st offer from William & Mary Football!!! @BrennanMarion4 #gotribe #gogo pic.twitter.com/Bv32gcYN1V — Ethan Carr (@emcpt_21) November 7, 2019

