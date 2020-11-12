Everyone’s excited for Jeannette-Clairton rematch, including The Birdie

Thursday, November 12, 2020 | 7:00 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Clairton’s Dontae Sanders breaks free for a second-quarter touchdown against Jeannette on Sept. 11.

The Birdie’s burner cell phone has been blowing up all week as close friends and family members have been texting him about Jeannette-Clairton tickets.

It could be the last football game he picks this season.

“Not everybody has my number,” said the Birdie, who had another perfect week of predicting winners and remained in postseason form. “Those who have it, however, have been on me about WPIAL Class A championship tickets. They think I have some connection to the WPIAL ticket office. But I don’t. Not sure they like me down there.

“I hate to leave my peeps hanging, but I told them to mask up and go to the presales. It’s their best bet at the hottest ticket in town.”

When the Birdie heard Jeannette coach Roy Hall was working the presale for the semifinal game last week, he was impressed.

“Now there’s a guy who loves his program,” Birdie said. “Now if only I can get coaches to like me.”

The Birdie, who gets in free to most WPIAL sporting events because of his rising approval rating and cast of colleagues on the inside — he knows a guy who knows a guy — does not condone ticket scalping but believes he could make a few extra bucks second-hand selling tickets for Saturday morning’s game at North Hills.

“But I won’t do that,” he said. “Because I am an upstanding member of the media. I don’t take swag, and I don’t try to take advantage of my celebrity status. If any of you score a ticket, though, would it be cool if I bum a ride?”

Having seen the first Jeannette-Clairton matchup from Week 1, and reviewing film from that Clairton win, the Birdie is ready to make his pick for the rematch.

• Jeannette (8-1) vs. Clairton (8-0): While Jeannette’s passing game and defense have been tremendous, Clairton is too strong up front, and that big running back could have another feast against the Jayhawks. Both teams are better than they were in Week 1, but the Bears seem to have the upper hand in the series, which always makes for one of the more anticipated matchups in the WPIAL. Clairton will play a better defensive game this time and get more pressure on QB1. Clairton, 36-28

