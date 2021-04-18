Ex-Baldwin AD enjoys new role in WPIAL office

Sunday, April 18, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Former Baldwin athletic director Vince Sortino joined the WPIAL staff July 1, 2020, assuming the full-time position of assistant to the executive director.

In his new role, Sortino helps run the day-to-day league operations for District 7 and reports to the board of directors.

Sortino, 58, worked 28 years at Baldwin including 12 as athletic director before his position was eliminated in June 2018. Prior to his stint as AD, he was a special education teacher at Baldwin.

Recently, Sortino worked for two years as athletic director at Dallastown in York County. He expected to be at the public high school — one of the largest in the state — for more than the two years but opted to retire, leave his position at Dallastown and entered into the Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System.

He is the third person to hold the WPIAL assistant to the executive director title following Jack Fullen and Jim Collins.

Sortino recently took time to answer some question.

You soon will be celebrating your first anniversary in your position as assistant to the executive director in the WPIAL. Has it been a learning experience for you so far?

It has been a learning experience. Even though I had many years in athletic administration at the high school level, it is a very different kind of administrative role when being responsible for over 140 districts.

Generally speaking, what are your duties with the WPIAL? Did your past experience as a member of the WPIAL board of directors enhance your abilities in your new position?

In our office, there are currently three people — myself, executive secretary Diana Rossmann and executive director Amy Scheuneman. We are short one person and have not filled that position as of yet due to the covid situation and budgetary concerns. My past experiences have definitely helped with my transition to my new position. It is also nice to work with someone like Diana Rossmann, who has been in the WPIAL office for many years and has a great understanding of what and how things are done. Being able to work with Amy again has been a real blessing. We had a great working relationship when we worked as athletic directors, and we seem to complement each other in our new positions.

What have been some of your most pleasant on-the-job experiences? Any surprises?

Just being back working with my fellow ADs and school administrators again has been the most pleasant experience. We have the best administrators in the state here in District 7.

What are your thoughts on returning to work in the Western Pennsylvania area?

I love being back in Western Pennsylvania. I actually grew up in the South Hills. Kristin and I raised our children in Bethel Park and later on in the Upper St. Clair School District.

How was your two-year experience at Dallastown?

My two years at Dallastown were just amazing. The Dallastown administration, school board, staff and students made me once again realize why I chose to get into education many, many years ago.

Do you miss your athletic director duties? Do you miss coaching, particularly softball?

I do miss my athletic director duties at times, but in reality I’m doing sort of the same things just differently and on a much larger scale. I do miss coaching. I don’t know if that will ever not be a part of who I am.

Who has had the biggest influence on you in your career?

I have had so many people that have been inspirational in my life. Just to name a few would not be fair to the ones that I may forget to mention.

Do you miss being at Baldwin? What are your thoughts about your overall experience at Baldwin?

I miss working with some of the great staff at Baldwin and also interacting with the amazing student-athletes. I spent the better part of my teaching and administrative career at Baldwin, and Baldwin will always have a special place in my heart.

Do you or does your family have an athletic background?

I grew up playing sports. Our teams won back-to-back WPIAL championships in 1979 and 1980 at Seton LaSalle, where I played on the football team. I played Division I baseball and football at Duquesne University. Also, all five of my kids played sports in high school and so did my wife Kristin.

What’s in the works for Vince Sortino for year two with the WPIAL?

I hope to be at the WPIAL for many years to come. I love being back working with the special people in the WPIAL.

Now on the lighter side, do you have a favorite sport?

I really like all sports, but I probably would have to say my favorite is baseball. I just love watching athletes compete.

Do you have any hobbies?

My hobbies nowadays are spending time with my kids and grandkids. I have five children and six grandkids.

Are you a regular book reader? If so, what is the title of the last book you read?

Uncommon by Tony Dungy.

What is your favorite all-time book?

The Bible.

What is your favorite all-time movie? …. favorite all-time sports movie?

My favorite all-time movies would have to be Godfather I and II. I didn’t care that much for Godfather III. My favorite sports movie is Rudy.

Do you watch much television? What is your favorite TV show?

I do not watch much TV, but when I do it is The Last Alaskans, Life Below Zero, Mountain Men.

What are three of your favorite foods?

I have never been known to turn away from any meal, but my three favorite foods would be wings, steak, ribs. I guess I’m a meat lover.

Do you like to travel (pre-covid)? What has been your favorite vacation?

I do like to travel. My wife Kristin and I loved Hawaii and are planning to go back. I also enjoyed Italy. I have been there several times.

If you could have dinner with anyone (past or present), who would you choose?

Jesus Christ.

What is something that people may not know about you?

I am an ordained Eucharistic Minister.

