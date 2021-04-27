Ex-Pine-Richland coach Kasperowicz meets with team, says he’s ‘not done fighting’ for job

Tuesday, April 27, 2021 | 11:06 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland head coach Eric Kasperowicz talks with his team after defeating Manheim Township in a 2017 PIAA Class 6A state semifinal.

Embattled former Pine-Richland football coach Eric Kasperowicz met with his 2020 state championship team for an emotional outdoor ring ceremony on Tuesday evening.

Kasperowicz was informed by the school district in an April 14 letter that his contract would not be renewed due to “incidents of hazing, ‘rites of passage,’ and intimidation,” sparking significant backlash in the Pine-Richland football community.

Kasperowicz denied the allegations and reapplied for the position.

“It’s not about me. It’s about us. It’s about this whole family and the outpouring of support has been just incredible,” Kasperowicz said Tuesday, pausing to compose himself.

“I’m a member of this community, extremely passionate and proud of what we do and how we do it. If this was our last year, I wouldn’t be more proud than to go out with a group like this. We’re not done fighting. We hope to be back next year. Whatever happens has happened, but I love every one of these guys.”

“It’s not about me, it’s about us. It’s about this whole family.” Pine-Richland’s former head football coach Eric Kasperowicz gives emotional speech to his team. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/WkOSitq8Ra — Jillian Hartmann WPXI (@JillianWPXI) April 27, 2021

The Rams went 11-0 last season, defeating Peters Township in the WPIAL finals and Cathedral Prep in the state championship game. The team went 85-18 with four WPIAL titles and two state championships in eight years under Kasperowicz.

