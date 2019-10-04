Expect offensive fireworks from Norwin hockey team

This season, Norwin’s hockey team wants to keep the light on — the opposing team’s goal lamp.

With its top three scorers back from a year ago, the Knights expect to rack up goals.

“Offense is definitely our strength,” Norwin coach Adam Tokarski said. “All the players want to get the puck up the ice quickly and into the offensive zone. Just about every player enjoys having the puck on their stick. It’s a great problem to have, sometimes. We have a lot of guys who can do good things with it.”

Three come to mind immediately in Jake Dally, Mason Pivarnik and Logan Connelly. They combined for 83 points last year in the regular season. Dally led the team with 32 points, while Pivarnik had 18 goals and 29 points, and Connelly finished with 11 goals and 22 points.

“I like the fact that I am skating with Jake Dalley and Mason Pivarnik. That was our line last year and it’s great they are back,” Connelly said. “It’s nice not having to adapt to anyone new, necessarily.”

The line clicked in the team’s 7-2 PIHL season-opening win over Beaver. Connelly picked up the hat trick, while Dally had a goal and two assists and Pivarnik had three helpers.

“To score three goals kind of took a little pressure off. To be one of the older guys on the team, it was nice to start the season off with a big game,” Connelly said. “It was a nice win for us. It was definitely good for our momentum. We want to do as well as we can and it was nice to get the season started off right.”

Norwin’s offense goes beyond those three, though. That was evident in the victory. Sal Cerilli, Logan Marsalko and Logan Fear all added goals. Ty Shigo and Anthony Cavallero are among the team’s other forwards, while Nate Good, Jacob Meier, Devin Barrett, Nate Feczko and Ashton Yemc are on defense.

“We have a lot of depth. Every line scored for us in the opener,” Dally said. “We’ve always had the speed, but we’ve gotten better with passing and chemistry throughout the preseason. It was a good start to the season. It leaves us with lots to build on and learn from.”

The team expects to sprinkle junior varsity call-ups throughout the lineup as well.

“We have a good group of call-ups. They are all going to have to battle each other for the remaining spots,” Tokarski said. “I think that’ll be great for the future.”

Sam Coll got the win in goal. He will split duties with Eric Miscambell this season.

“They have to prove themselves to earn the next game,” Tokarski said. “I want them to compete against each other.”

Norwin hopes to work on its transition game throughout the season.

“We have to get better in the defensive zone and getting the puck out of the defensive zone,” Dally said. “That’s something that, as the chemistry gets better, it’ll improve. We’re looking to go pretty far in the playoffs. We’ll take it one game at a time, though.”

The Knights went 9-9 last season. They fell to Meadville in the first round of the Penguins Cup Class A playoffs.

“I do like where we are right now. I know we can improve. That’ll just come with time,” Connelly said. “I think, throughout the season, we’ll progress and it’ll be a good year.”

