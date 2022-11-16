Experienced lineup, drop to Class 3A could spark Burrell girls

Tuesday, November 15, 2022 | 5:06 PM

Michael Love | Tribune-Review Burrell sophomore guard Anna Clark listens to coach Shaun Reddick during an open gym workout Tuesday.

The Burrell girls basketball team was on the move in the offseason, dropping down to Class 3A.

Bucs coach Shaun Reddick hopes that change can be one of a few sparks for the team as it hopes to improve on last year’s 4-15 overall record and a 4-8 mark in section play.

“We had a tough season last year with a tough schedule and a few tough circumstances to deal with in terms of some injuries, but the girls remained positive throughout all of that,” Reddick said.

“The girls are excited. We played well all summer and fall. Certainly, we’ve had ups and downs through those times. The good thing about last year is that it is last year. This is a new season with new energy. There are a lot of positive opportunities in a new section and classification.”

Official preseason practices don’t begin until Friday, but Burrell, like many other teams throughout the WPIAL, are participating in open gym workouts to be ready.

The Bucs scrimmage Lincoln Park on Nov. 26 and Leechburg on Nov. 29 before opening their season Dec. 2 against Sto-Rox at the Frazier Tournament.

“The nice thing about these girls is that while they are busy and playing other sports, they’ve found the time to be here and be together over the summer and the fall to get ready for the season,” Reddick said.

Only one starter was lost to graduation. Hope Clark moved on after averaging a team-best 12 points a game last year. For her efforts, she was a Valley News Dispatch third-team all-star selection.

Allison Fisher, now a freshman at Washington & Jefferson, also graduated, but a knee injury kept her from playing her senior season.

Five players — senior guard Emily Wojtczak, sophomore guard Anna Clark, senior forwards Riley Sterlitz and Addy Landowski, and sophomore forward Julianna Fisher — saw starting time to differing degrees last year.

“We feel really good about where we’re at,” Reddick said. “This year, more than anything, a strength is experience. The girls have been through all kinds of tough situations and played tough games. Certainly, we’re going to experience that again. They understand what it takes. I am positive we’re going to be a tougher out this year.”

Wojtczak leads all returning scorers with 6.8 points per game.

Sterlitz and Landowski, both three-year varsity letter winners, command the paint at 5-foot-10 and 6-foot, respectively.

Sterlitz led the way in both rebounds (6.6 per game) and 3-pointers made (24).

“I think we are in really good standing this year,” Sterlitz said. “Moving down to (Class 3A) really helped us. The work we put in over the summer and fall really brought us together as a team, and we’re ready to improve our record and see if we can challenge for a playoff spot.”

Others hoping to contribute in the rotation this year, Reddick said, include senior forward Madison Gerthoffer, freshman guard Casey Brancato, junior forward Cassidy Ley and sophomore guard Bella Stewart.

Burrell and Deer Lakes are longtime section foes, and it will remain that way as the Lancers, along with Ligonier Valley and Mt. Pleasant, also dropped from Class 4A and into Section 3.

Shady Side Academy punched its ticket to the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs last year. Apollo-Ridge also earned a playoff spot in Class 2A before moving up under the new realignment.

“We know Deer Lakes well, and we saw them in the summer league a little bit, too,” Reddick said. “(Deer Lakes coach) Sam (Salih) is a great coach, and he’ll have them ready to go.

“We moved down a classification, but I don’t know if it got any easier. We saw Shady Side in the summer, and they have a totally different team now. Apollo-Ridge lost no one, so I know they will be a solid squad. I don’t know as much about Ligonier Valley and Mt. Pleasant, but I saw some of their game film, and I think they will be improved. I think this is a very solid section. We have our work cut out for us again.”

At a glance

Coach: Shaun Reddick

Last year’s record: 4-15 (4-8 Section 1-4A)

Returning starters: Riley Sterlitz (Sr., F), Addy Landowski (Sr., F), Emily Wojtczak (Sr., G), Anna Clark (Soph., G), Julianna Fisher (Soph., F)

Top newcomer: Casey Brancato (Fr., G)

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

