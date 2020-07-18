Face-covering fundraiser to benefit Belle Vernon soccer’s Sasko Tournament

Face coverings, as mandatory and maligned as they are these days, don’t have to be dull.

The masks, meant to guard against the spread of covid-19, can be jazzed up with a little creativity.

Belle Vernon is using them as a fundraiser for its premier early-season soccer tournament.

Proceeds from coverings purchased through the Mon-Valley Schools Mask Store will go to the Paul Sasko Memorial Scholarship fund.

The masks, made by Badger and distributed by LeWay Athletics, are $12 and $13.

The annual Paul Sasko Kickoff Classic is set for Sept. 5-6 at Belle Vernon’s James Weir Stadium. Boys teams scheduled to compete include Belle Vernon, Yough, Monessen, Brownsville, Charleroi, Norwin, Hempfield, Mt. Pleasant, California, and Penn-Trafford.

