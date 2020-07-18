Face-covering fundraiser to benefit Belle Vernon soccer’s Sasko Tournament
By:
Saturday, July 18, 2020 | 12:57 PM
Face coverings, as mandatory and maligned as they are these days, don’t have to be dull.
The masks, meant to guard against the spread of covid-19, can be jazzed up with a little creativity.
Belle Vernon is using them as a fundraiser for its premier early-season soccer tournament.
Proceeds from coverings purchased through the Mon-Valley Schools Mask Store will go to the Paul Sasko Memorial Scholarship fund.
The masks, made by Badger and distributed by LeWay Athletics, are $12 and $13.
The annual Paul Sasko Kickoff Classic is set for Sept. 5-6 at Belle Vernon’s James Weir Stadium. Boys teams scheduled to compete include Belle Vernon, Yough, Monessen, Brownsville, Charleroi, Norwin, Hempfield, Mt. Pleasant, California, and Penn-Trafford.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Belle Vernon
