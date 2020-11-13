Family atmosphere on coaching staff helps Jeannette stay successful

Friday, November 13, 2020 | 9:02 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Jeannette coach Roy Hall talks to his team at practice Friday, Nov. 13 before a WPIAL Class A championship game matchup with Clairton. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Jeannette coaches Ray Reitz and Mike Mariotti talk during practice Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 before a WPIAL Class A championship matchup against Clairton. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Jeannette coaches Roy Hall (left) and Jeremy Binakonsky discuss strategy with the defense at practice Friday. The Jayhawks are preparing to meet top-seeded Clairton in the WPIAL Class A title game. Previous Next

There is something special about being a football coach at Jeannette.

But current coach Roy Hall knows to be successful, you must have a dedicated coaching staff that loves the game, loves coaching players and loves Jeannette.

Hall has been the Jayhawks’ head man since 2009 when Ray Reitz left to coach Latrobe, and the Jayhawks haven’t really missed a beat. His record is 113-26.

He’s on a distinguished list of men of have coached the winningest program in the WPIAL. That list includes Joe Mucci, Bob Murphy, Art Tragesser, the late A. Markley Barnes and Ray Reitz.

“There are a lot of ties among this staff,” Hall said. “There are players I’ve coached and coaches whose sons I’ve coached. It’s a special bunch.”

Staying on with Hall when he took over was his brother-in law, Charlie Cook, former player Jeremy Binakonsky and assistant Doug Phillips. He also hired former players Ryan Reitz, Trevor Petrillo, Ty Langford and Mike Mariotti. Also sticking around was his get-back coach Arthur Graves.

“Charlie and I played together, coached together, work together. I was the best man in his wedding, and he married my sister Carlene,” Hall said. “He’s been coaching for 31 years.”

Hall considers his staff family.

During Monday night film sessions, a different coach will provide a meal for the staff while they work on a game plan for the next game.

They joke around with each other and they argue, but at the end of the day, they come to an agreement on a game plan for the next game.

“I’ve been married to my wife for 25 years,” Hall said. “I love her and go home every night to her. You can have disagreements here, but at the end of the night, you have to work things out. We have disagreements, but not many.

“I don’t think there is another coaching staff as close as we are in (Westmoreland County).”

Hall doesn’t micro-manage his staff. He lets them coach their positions and allows his coordinators set up the game plan.

“They all do a great job setting things up,” Hall said. “It’s very seldom that I have to change things because they do such a great job.

“I feel I’m the head coach by title, but I let them involved in everything. Coach Trevor is always someone I reason with on the sideline.”

Reitz is the offensive coordinator, and he’s brought new blood to the staff. He and Cook work well developing the offense.

Binakonsky is the defensive coordinator who has learned a lot from Hall and Ray Reitz.

“I’ve learned a lot over the years,” Binakonsky said. “I wish I knew what I know now when I first started. The 14-7 loss to Aliquippa in the (2011) championship game still haunts me.

“We allowed a late touchdown in the first half and a late touchdown with a minute left in the game. Our starting safety got hurt in the game, and the reserve made a couple mistakes.”

Binakonsky, a 1995 Jeannette graduate who played for coach Art Tragesser, became Hall’s defensive coordinator in 2009 when offensive coordinator Shawn Liotta and defensive coordinator Jim Ward took jobs at Yough. He’s been coaching for 16 years.

Langford and Phillips have been on the staff for 12 years, Ryan Reitz seven years, Petrillo five years and Mariotti five years.

“I love Jeannette. That’s why I coach,” said Binakonsky, who now gets to coach his son Elijah, a starting inside linebacker. “Ryan and Charlie do a great job coaching the offense. We learn from each other.”

