Fast-paced offense could keep Seneca Valley in title hunt

Friday, August 13, 2021 | 6:01 AM

Editor’s note: Starting today, Trib HSSN will preview at least one WPIAL conference per day until the start of high school football season Aug. 27.

Heading into the final week of the 2020 regular season, Seneca Valley was looking strong, having won four of its five Class 6A conference games, coming off back-to-back victories.

A win at home over Mt. Lebanon would have given the Raiders sole possession of second place behind undefeated North Allegheny and a home semifinal playoff game.

However, SV lost a 28-27 heartbreaker in overtime to the Blue Devils to drop to fourth place in 6A. Instead of being home for their semifinal, the Raiders had to travel to North Allegheny, where they ended their season with a 21-7 loss to the Tigers.

“We are always happy to make the playoffs and have the chance to compete for a 6A championship,” Seneca Valley coach Ron Butschle said. “However, the overtime loss to Mt. Lebanon was disappointing because a win in that game would have put us alone in second place.”

Injuries tested the depth of the Raiders in 2020, something that Butschle hopes will pay off with some experience back at key positions, including running back.

“Every year our personnel changes,” he said. “Last year, especially at the beginning of the year, we felt like the strength of our offense was going to be running the ball with Ethan West and our passing game would complement that. Our goal this year is to keep teams off balance with our run and passing game. Nolan Dworek filled in admirably for West after he was injured, and he will be a top runner in 6A this year.”

Dworek, who will also start at safety, leads a group of five returning starters on both offense and defense.

“Our offense will be really good, fast tempo,” Dworek said. “It’s going to be amazing and very fun this year.”

Also back are seniors Owen Moran, a two-way starter at guard and defensive tackle, Tyler Yurich, an all-conference outside linebacker who finished second in the 100 meters at the PIAA track finals this past spring, juniors Luke Lawson, a two-way starter at receiver and safety, and Lucas Lambert, a two-way starter at H-back and defensive end.

Graham Hancox, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound junior, will get the nod at quarterback and at linebacker.

“He got his first start in the 6A semifinals,” Butschle said.

One concern for Butschle and his coaches is inexperience on the offensive and defensive lines.

“Replacing players up front is always a challenge every year,” he said. “This year is no different. We lost four starting linemen from last year, so our young players from last year are expected to mature and step in.”

Like most high school football teams across the state and country, the one thing Butschle and his players are excited about is returning to the game they love, hopefully played under more normal conditions this fall.

“I am most excited about having a normal summer camp,” he said. “Our kids have worked very hard all summer, and I feel like by mid-August, we should be running strong on all three phases of the game.”

Seneca Valley

Coach: Ron Butschle

2020 record: 4-3, 4-2 in Class 6A

All-time record: 256-298-11

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.27 Moon, 7

9.3 Pine-Richland, 7:30

9-10 at North Hills, 7

9.17 Hempfield*, 7:30

9.24 at Norwin*, 7

10.1 at Central Catholic*, 7

10.8 Canon-McMillan*, 7:30

10.15 at Baldwin*, 7

10.22 at Mt. Lebanon*, 7

10.29 North Allegheny*, 7

*Conference game

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Brian Olan

30-56, 454 yards, 4 TDs

Rushing: Nolan Dworek

96-449, 5 TDs

Receiving: *Connor Lyczek

16-149, 4 TDs

*Graduated

FAST FACTS

• Ron Butschle begins his fifth season in his second stint as head coach at Seneca Valley. He also coached the Raiders from 2004-2008.

• Seneca Valley has reached the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs three straight years and four of the five seasons since the statewide expansion to six classifications.

• The Raiders have never won a WPIAL football crown, but they’ve played in three title games, losing in the 6A finals to Pine-Richland in 2018 and Central Catholic in 2016 and falling to Aliquippa in the 1989 Class AAA championship.

• This is the 57th season of Seneca Valley football, including preceding schools in the district.

