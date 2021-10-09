Fast start breeds optimism for Fox Chapel hockey team

Fox Chapel’s season-opening 8-1 hockey victory over Hampton may be the first step in getting the Foxes back toward their accustomed perch among the PIHL’s upper echelon.

Junior Danny Downer had two goals and three assists, junior Mason Heininger two goals and two assists, and senior goaltender Nash Wedner recorded 27 saves.

“It was absolutely exciting,” coach Cam Raidna said. “It was the first time in my four years that we won our first game. All in all, it was a good team effort.”

Fox Chapel’s 2021-22 hopes are buoyed by the fact that the team lost just three seniors from last year’s team and 13 players with varsity experience return.

“It’s a full team of players that have been in our system,” Raidna said. “It’s a close team. They’re always hanging out and working out, taking on the responsibility themselves.”

The Foxes are hoping to put last year’s 4-12 record — 0-7 in division play — behind them. Fox Chapel could muster just 52 goals, so scoring eight on opening night and winning against a division rival is significant.

Downey led the way with 23 points, followed by Heininger, who had 19. Andrew Rich, who has since graduated, also checked in with 19 points.

Fox Chapel plays in the Class A Northeast Conference along with Hampton, Plum and Freeport.

Said Raidna: “We always expect any team to be a test. North Catholic and Kiski Area have earned respect and we take everyone seriously.”

Raidna attended Hampton High School and his assistant, Jon Gratton, is from Plum.

In his years as a player and now a coach, Raidna has seen an overall improvement in the caliber of play and management in the PIHL from the administration to the junior varsity level.

“The PIHL has become an attractive league and everything they do, they do well,” Raidna said.

Fox Chapel did well in its summer league and the middle school team was successful last season, but the team wants to be cautious with any optimism.

“We have to work on everything.” Raidna said. “We never want to be complacent or comfortable in our defensive zone. We want to be hitting on all cylinders.”

With 27 players on the roster, Fox Chapel can easily provide a junior varsity team and be able to call up a player at any time.

Raidna said that in the short term, the Foxes have to “focus on the little things.”

