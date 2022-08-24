Father-son coach-quarterback duo out to earn elusive playoff win for Chartiers-Houston

Wednesday, August 24, 2022 | 12:01 PM

Chartiers-Houston quarterback Terry Fetsko works out on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Chartiers Twp. Chartiers-Houston head coach Terry Fetsko talks with his son, quarterback Terry Fetsko, during practice on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Chartiers Twp. Chartiers-Houston quarterback Terry Fetsko throws a pass during practice on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Chartiers Twp. Chartiers-Houston's Jake Mele catches a pass during practice on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Chartiers Twp. Chartiers-Houston's Jesse Orban taks a hand-off from quarterback Terry Fetsko during practice on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Chartiers Twp.

Terry Fetsko Jr. started in Chartiers-Houston’s program as a ballboy. Often Fetsko would travel with the team coached by his dad, who is in his 18th year as coach, to see away games.

Playing quarterback for the program, as Fetsko did last season, was a nice honor.

“I was always hanging around when I was younger,” Fetsko said. “It was a lot of fun hanging around with the older guys, getting that experience and hoping I could play when I was older too.”

Things went well for Fetsko as a junior. Chartiers-Houston went 7-2, finishing second in the conference before losing to Mohawk in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs. Fetsko, who passed for 863 yards and eight touchdowns last season, is hoping to help his dad do something he hasn’t since he took over as coach.

He’s hoping to help the Buccaneers win a playoff game, something Chartiers-Houston last did in 2000.

“We made the playoffs last year,” Fetsko said. “We’re hoping to get in and win that playoff game. That’s what we’re practicing hard for.”

Chartiers-Houston lost 13 seniors from last season’s team. What will help the Buccaneers this season is returning a lot of depth at the skill positions. In addition to returning its starting quarterback, Chartiers-Houston will bring back leading receiver Jake Mele. Emmanuel Ntumngia and Derrian Sauls will also be counted on to make plays on offense.

Despite losing their top four running backs to graduation, the Buccaneers will also return Jesse Orban.

“We know we have the ability to win,” coach Terry Fetsko said. “We just need to get contributions from everyone. We know we can count on the seniors.”

The Buccaneers will bring back three starters on the offensive line. Cole Pawich, Ryan Lane and Jack Heiser all return. Spencer Thomas, Jacob Strimel and Paul Williamson will all be counted on to contribute as well.

“We hope the line will continue to improve and help the passing game,” coach Fetsko said.

Chatiers-Houston will be in a section with Avella, Bishop Canevin, Burgettstown, Carlynton, Cornell, Fort Cherry and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart. Bishop Canevin is the WPIAL’s defending Class A champion.

Terry Fetsko Jr. believes Chartiers-Houston will be ready to roll when the season starts.

“We are on the ball with everything right now,” he said.

Chartiers-Houston

Coach: Terry Fetsko

2021 record: 7-2, 5-1 in Class 2A Century Conference

All-time record: 380-366-18

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.26 at Jefferson-Morgan, 7

9.2 at West Greene, 7

9.9 Carmichaels, 7

9.16 at Fort Cherry*, 7

9.23 Burgettstown*, 7

9.30 OLSH, 7

10.7 at Carlynton*, 7

10.14 Bishop Canevin*, 7

10.21 at Cornell*, 7

10.28 Avella*, 7

*Conference game

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Terry Fetsko

63-103, 863 yards, 8 TDs

Rushing: Jordan Irson*

122-726 yards

Receiving: Jake Mele

24-339 yards

FAST FACTS

• Terrry Fetsko is in his 18th season as Chartiers-Houston coach.

• The Buccaneers have won seven or more games in two of the past three seasons.

• Chartiers-Houston lost to Mohawk in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs last season

• The Buccaneers are returning to Class A after two years in 2A.