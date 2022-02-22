Fatts Russell helps Maryland hold off Penn State men

Monday, February 21, 2022 | 10:02 PM

AP Maryland guard Fatts Russell shoots against Penn State guard Dallion Johnson during the second half Monday.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Fatts Russell scored eight of his 18 points at the free-throw line with less than a minute to play, and Maryland held off Penn State, 67-61, on Monday night.

Maryland (13-14, 5-11 Big Ten) didn’t have a basket in the last 6 minutes, 20 seconds of the game and didn’t score until Russell made the first of two free throws with 53 seconds remaining to put the Terps up 60-53. Sam Sessoms and Myles Dread both made 3-pointers to twice get Penn State (11-13, 6-10) within four points, but Russell sank 7 of 8 free throws in the final 40 seconds to preserve the win.

Sessoms scored 17 to pace Penn State. John Harrar pitched in with 14 points and 13 rebounds for his third straight double-double and ninth of the season. Jalen Pickett added 13 points with six rebounds and six assists. Dread scored just six points, but he sank two 3-pointers to tie Danny Morrissey for fifth place on PSU’s all-time career list with 221.

Russell is 25 points shy of 2,000 for his career. He is the only active D-I player with 1,900 career points, 500 assists and 225 steals. Eric Ayala hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 points. Ayala has 210 career 3-pointers, third all-time for the Terrapins. He trails only Juan Dixon (239) and Greivis Vasquez (230) on the Terps’ all-time list. Donta Scott added 12 points.

Ian Martinez’s layup with 3 seconds left in the first half pulled Maryland even at 28-28. Russell’s three-point play gave Maryland a 35-34 lead with 15:37 remaining, and the Terps never trailed again.

Maryland ended a four-game losing streak to the Nittany Lions.

Maryland travels to play Indiana on Thursday. Penn State returns home to host Northwestern on Friday.