February players of the month announced by PIHL

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 | 4:16 PM

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League announced its February players of the month.

Luke Hinds of Chartiers Valley (Class A), Timur Naleton of Bishop McCort (2A) and Ringgold’s Trent Hawk (Division 2) were the top players last month.

No award was given in 3A.

Hinds, a junior defenseman and league all-star, had four goals and four assists for the Colts (8-11), who missed the playoffs.

Naletov, a sophomore forward from St. Petersburg, Russia, leads his team with 48 points on 38 assists and 10 goals. He led Bishop McCort to four wins last month, producing two points in every game.

Bishop McCort (14-6) opens the playoffs Tuesday night against visiting Latrobe (11-7).

Hawk, an all-star who has 19 goals and 24 assists, helped the Rams to a pair of wins in February, including a three-point game at Morgantown. Ringgold won back-to-back division titles.

Ringgold (13-4) hosts Burrell (9-5) on Thursday in the first round of the playoffs.

