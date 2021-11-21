Feigel embracing larger role for North Hills hockey

By:

Sunday, November 21, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Metro Creative

Alec Feigel is always looking for a good shot.

That holds true if there’s a hockey stick in his hands, a lacrosse stick, or a camera.

Feigel, a junior for the North Hills hockey team, is off to a strong start in the 2021-22 season.

Through the Indians’ game against North Catholic on Nov. 16, Feigel led the squad with six goals and 10 points.

His solid play has come as linemate Derek Pietrzyk has missed nearly the entire season with a wrist injury.

“With missing Derek, coach (Kevin Pawlos) kind of put it on me to step up,” said Feigel, who also plays attack on the North Hills lacrosse team. “I feel like I’ve done a pretty good job at it.”

“There’s no doubt that he’s a leader for this team,” Pawlos added. “We knew that guys were going to have to step up and answer the bell when Derek went down. He provides us a lot of spark offensively. He’s shifty, he’s a little gritty, especially for his size. He has a really good shot and a good nose for the net.”

While Pietrzyk works his way back, Feigel has developed an even greater connection with his other linemate, Tony Kiger.

“We’ve been playing with each other for five years,” sad Feigel. “So having chemistry with him definitely helps.”

Feigel has racked up five of his 10 points on the power play, while also scoring a shorthanded goal.

“I use my size, even though I’m a smaller guy,” he said. “I just like to act like I’m a big guy. I don’t use it to my disadvantage. I like to hit and go to the dirty areas. And I definitely use my speed to my advantage.”

If he’s not at the rink or in the attack on the lacrosse team, Feigel likes to spend some time outdoors, in nature, practicing his photography skills.

“It started maybe two years ago,” he said. “It’s something that caught my eye and I enjoy it. I like to go out and shoot wildlife, and sports, as well. I just like doing it in my free time.”

Overall, Pawlos has been impressed with how Feigel has handled the added responsibility put on his shoulders this year.

“He’s a guy who likes the pressure,” Pawlos said. “Any time there’s been a big game or a goal needed, he’s typically on the score sheet or assisting on that goal.

“He’s kind of a happy-go-lucky guy. He’s one of the ones that keeps the room light. Some people thrive under that microscope. He wants to be the guy that everybody looks to.”

North Hills has high expectations for this season. The team entered the year thought to be a contender for a Class A Penguins Cup. But, without Pietrzyk, the Indans got off to a 3-3 start while battling a tough Southwest Division.

“We’ve got a good roster,” Feigel said. “We were in the rankings at No. 1. I don’t think we’ve lived up to that yet. We have a couple of guys out. We need to get everyone healthy and start playing all 51 minutes.

“I think we can make a good run and start battling back and playing to our potential. And hopefully (win) a Penguins Cup.”

Tags: North Hills