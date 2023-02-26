Fencing develops into tight-knit community for high school athletes
By:
Saturday, February 25, 2023 | 10:48 PM
Sophomore Jake Burgos scored a big victory in the Allderdice boys fencing team’s 5-4 victory over rival Fox Chapel on Feb. 10 at Allderdice High School.
The defending Pittsburgh Interscholastic Fencing Association champion Dragons clinched a spot in the league playoffs with that win and a victory later in the evening against Shady Side Academy.
“We were looking forward to clinching the match at 5-2 or 5-3, but it went a little longer, and it came down to me,” said Burgos, also a member of Pittsburgh Fencers Club, who has been training and competing for close to eight years after first seeing the sport in a documentary during the 2016 Summer Olympic Games.
“I fenced (Fox Chapel senior) Lawrence (Liu) in the last bout. It was a pretty close one. It was pretty fun. Lawrence is a very good fencer.”
Burgos was overcome with excitement at the bout-winning point. He improved to 21-0 on the season with a 6-0 record in the two Feb. 10 matches.
That excitement is a small example, Burgos said, of the overall competitiveness, camaraderie, and friendly atmosphere felt at matches among the eight girls teams and 10 boys teams every Friday during the regular season.
The league playoffs involving the top four boys and top four girls teams from the regular-season standings is 6:30 p.m. Friday at Allderdice.
The Allderdice boys hope to make it two titles in a row, while the Shady Side Academy girls seek their third straight league championship.
“I saw sabre (in the documentary), and I wasn’t familiar with all of the different styles: sabre, foil and epee. I started with foil, but my (high school) coach, Dan (Yu), is a sabre fencer. He’s really good. He’s taught me and my teammates a lot of things like footwork and positioning. Those things help us be successful.”
While Burgos is among a group of young local fencers who has vast experience in the sport through club fencing and now in high school, others on PIFA teams have been involved in the sport for a year or less and continue to finding out their talents.
“Both my brothers had done fencing in high school, and they seemed to really enjoy it,” said Fox Chapel freshman Lil Thomas.
“My parents encouraged me to try it, and I ended up really loving it.”
High school fencing is a ‘club’ sport, meaning it is not sponsored by the school district. Money raised for the teams come from the players, coaches and community volunteers.
The Shady Side girls were 6-0 heading into their final match Friday and had clinched a playoff spot along with the girls from Allderdice (5-1 before Friday). Peters Township, Fox Chapel and Aquinas Academy also were in playoff contention.
Allderdice, at 7-2, was the only boys team to clinch heading into the final week of matches. Shady Side Academy, Peters Township and Fox Chapel all were 5-2, and Pine-Richland was 4-3.
“The longer you fence, the more you get to know the fencers from other teams,” said Liu, who began fencing with Fox Chapel his freshman year.
“It’s competitive, but there is a lot of support between the teams. There is a lot of respect. For me, I’ve improved physically over the four years and also psychologically. Having a good mental approach to each match and putting myself in the moment is what has improved the most. Over time, I’ve really gained a way to control how I feel and what I do.”
Fox Chapel coach Mark Hirsch said more and more kids have joined the club each year.
“We’ve been starting them in middle school, and even though they can’t fence in the league yet, they come to practices and have the chance to grow,” he said.
“We find a lot of times the kids might not have found their calling in another sport or don’t play sports, and they hear about it through a friend or other means and they decide to give it a try. There are times where a fencer starts from nothing and we see them develop into a strong fencer.”
For those who wish to continue in fencing after high school, there are a number of college opportunities, mostly at the club level.
There currently are 45 colleges with NCAA-sanctioned fencing programs — 29 at the Division I level, including Penn State, one at the Division II level, and 15 in Division III.
More than 100 colleges and universities across the country have club fencing programs, including Allegheny College, Carnegie Mellon, Shippensburg, IUP, and Pitt.
“Not only are there opportunities for kids to continue in college, but you can continue after college,” Hirsch said.
“Fencing is something you can do your whole life, whether it’s competing in leagues or tournaments or just for fun.”
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 25, 2023
• Westmoreland athletes of the week: Hempfield’s Grace Iwig, Franklin Regional’s Matt Knizner
• A-K Valley athletes of the week: Knoch’s Braylee Ireland, Plum’s Cade Schimmer
• Hampton competitive spirit squad caps special season at national championships
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 24, 2023