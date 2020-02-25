Few changes as six WPIAL teams remain in HSSN state boys basketball rankings
Monday, February 24, 2020 | 7:41 PM
While the district playoffs continue throughout Pennsylvania, there were few changes in this week’s Trib HSSN weekly boys basketball state rankings.
This might be the final quiet week as far as changes go the rest of the season with the district semifinals and finals this week, then the PIAA playoffs and the Road to Hershey starting next week.
Prior to the start of the state postseason, only two teams lost their grip and fell out of the weekly top five, and both changes occurred in Class 5A.
Gettysburg from District 3 and Cathedral Prep from District 10 dropped out and were replaced by New Oxford from D-3 and Pottsville from D-11.
Those at the top of their class heading into the final week of February are West Lawn Wilson (6A), Archbishop Wood (5A), Imhotep Charter (4A), Neumann-Goretti (3), Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (2A) and Elk County Catholic (A).
Half of the six No. 1 teams are from District 12 in Philadelphia.
Here is the latest PIAA top five in each of the six classifications through Sunday, Feb. 23. Teams are listed with record, district and last week’s ranking.
Class 6A
1. West Lawn Wilson (25-1) (3) (1)
2. Butler (18-4) (7) (2)
3. Roman Catholic (17-8) (12) (3)
4. Methacton (22-2) (1) (4)
5. McDowell (19-3) (10) (5)
Out: None
Class 5A
1. Archbishop Wood (19-5) (12) (1)
2. West Chester East (22-2) (1) (2)
3. Cardinal O’Hara (16-7) (12) (5)
4. New Oxford (23-4) (3) (NR)
5. Pottsville (20-4) (11) (NR)
Out: Gettysburg (3), Cathedral Prep (10),
Class 4A:
1. Imhotep Charter (19-7) (12) (1)
2. Lancaster Catholic (21-3) (3) (2)
3. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast (17-5) (12) (3)
4. Hickory (19-4) (10) (4)
5. Highlands (20-3) (7) (5)
Out: None
Class 3A:
1. Neumann-Goretti (20-4) (12) (2)
2. Loyalsock Township (23-0) (4) (5)
3. Lincoln Park (20-4) (7) (3)
4. North Catholic (22-2) (7) (4)
5. Bishop McDevitt-Wyncote (14-5) (12) (1)
Out: None
Class 2A:
1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (22-1) (7) (1)
2. Math, Civics & Science (21-5) (12) (2)
3. Holy Cross (22-2) (2) (4)
4. Bishop Guilfoyle (20-2) (6) (3)
5. Executive Education Academy Charter (15-6) (11) (5)
Out: None
Class A:
1. Elk County Catholic (22-1) (9) (1)
2. Vincentian Academy (19-4) (7) (2)
3. Berlin-Brothersvalley (25-1) (5) (3)
4. Shade (32-2) (5) (4)
5. Mount Calvary Christian School (23-2) (3) (5)
Out: None
