Few changes this week with WPIAL boys volleyball coaches rankings

Monday, May 3, 2021 | 9:39 AM

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Shaler’s Dom Rossi volleys the ball back to Norwin during a match at the Hempfield Spartan Volleyball Tournament on April 17, 2021.

There was slight movement but no big changes in the WPIAL Class AAA and Class AA top 10 boys volleyball lists released Monday morning by the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association.

North Allegheny, which hosted and won a five-team tournament Saturday and remains undefeated in section play at 8-0, stayed on top in Class AAA.

Section rival Seneca Valley is No. 2, while Penn-Trafford, Hempfield and Peters Township are third through fifth, respectively.

Rounding out the Class AAA top 10 are Butler at No. 6, followed by Norwin, Fox Chapel, Shaler and Latrobe.

In Class AA, the top seven are unchanged with Seton LaSalle at No. 1, followed by Ambridge, North Catholic, Hopewell, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Deer Lakes and Mars.

Montour jumped from No. 10 to No. 8. The Spartans, despite a loss to Hopewell in section play, helped their cause with a 3-2 triumph over Class AAA Moon

Thomas Jefferson is No. 9 this week, while Bishop Canevin moves into the top 10 at No. 10.

As with every week, all 39 boys head coaches had the opportunity to cast a ballot for the team rankings.

The Players of the Week again are selected by the coaches association based on coaches nominations.

Western Pa. Volleyball Coaches Association

WPIAL Top 10 Rankings

Last week’s rankings in parentheses

Class AAA

1. North Allegheny (1)

2. Seneca Valley (2)

3. Penn-Trafford (4)

4. Hempfield (3)

5. Peters Township (5)

6. Butler (6)

7. Norwin (8)

8. Fox Chapel (7)

9. Shaler (10)

10. Latrobe (9)

Class AAA Players of the Week:

Ian Weber, junior, middle hitter, Shaler

Caleb Schall, junior, setter, North Allegheny

Blaine Jones, junior, outside hitter, South Fayette

Class AA

1. Seton LaSalle (1)

2. Ambridge (2)

3. North Catholic (3)

4. Hopewell (4)

5. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (5)

6. Deer Lakes (6)

7. Mars (7)

8. Montour (10)

9. Thomas Jefferson (8)

10. Bishop Canevin (NR)

Class AA Players of the Week:

Evan Coleman, senior, outside hitter/middle hitter, Steel Valley

Micah Guevara, junior, setter, Beaver County Christian

Jake Strnisa, sophomore, outside hitter/setter, Hopewell

