Field set for 2023 WPIAL softball championships

By:

Thursday, May 25, 2023 | 12:02 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Armstrong’s Shelby Cloak scores behind South Fayette catcher Charlotte Dziki during WPIAL Class 5A softball semifinals May 24, 2023, at Gateway High School.

From 2003-17, the WPIAL held its softball championships at Lilley Field at Cal (Pa.).

After a three-year hiatus for renovations, the district returned to Cal for all six title games in 2021.

Now known as PennWest University, California, Lilley Field will once again host the six district softball championship games May 31 and June 1.

The five softball consolation games will all be played Tuesday.

Here is the schedule for the six WPIAL championship games and the five softball consolation games next week:

Class 6A championship – Seneca Valley (17-1) vs. Hempfield (17-3) on Wednesday, May 31, at 4:45 p.m.

Class 5A championship – Armstrong (19-1) vs. Trinity (18-2) on Thursday, June 1, at 2:30 p.m.

Class 5A consolation – South Fayette (12-10) vs. Shaler (18-1) at Gateway on Tuesday, May 30, at 6 p.m.

Class 4A championship – Belle Vernon (17-4) vs. Montour (15-3) on Wednesday, May 31, at noon

Class 4A consolation – Elizabeth Forward (17-1) vs. Chartiers Valley (17-3) at West Mifflin on Tuesday, May 30, at 3 p.m.

Class 3A championship – Avonworth (20-1) vs. Southmoreland (16-2) on Thursday, June 1, at noon

Class 3A consolation – Burrell (13-6) vs. Waynesburg Central (16-4) at Gateway on Tuesday, May 30, at 4 p.m.

Class 2A championship – Neshannock (19-0) vs. Laurel (16-2) on Thursday, June 1, at 4:45 p.m.

Class 2A consolation – Greensburg Central Catholic (13-3) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (14-4) at Gateway on Tuesday, May 30, at 2 p.m.

Class A championship – Union (16-3) vs. Carmichaels (18-0) on Wednesday, May 31, at 2:30 p.m.

Class A consolation – Chartiers-Houston (13-6) vs. Frazier (14-2) at West Mifflin on Tuesday, May 30, at 5 p.m.