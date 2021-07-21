Field set for Tre Cunningham memorial basketball tournament

Wednesday, July 21, 2021 | 10:14 AM

Tribune-Review Jeannette pitcher Tre Cunningham delivers against Greensburg Central Catholic during a game Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at Hempfield Park.

The field is set for the inaugural Tre Cunningham Memorial Basketball Tournament to be played Friday and Saturday at the Jeannette High School gymnasium.

Eight high school boys teams will compete in a double-elimination bracket.

The event is sponsored by the Jeannette Educational Foundation.

Funds will go toward a scholarship in the name of Cunningham, the former three-sport standout at Jeannette who was killed nearly one year ago in a motorcycle accident on Route 130 near Penn-Trafford High School.

Jeannette will take on Latrobe at 6 p.m. Friday, followed by Monessen vs. Penn-Trafford at 7, Winchester Thurston vs. Deer Lakes at 8, and Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Yough at 9.

Saturday will have a full slate of games as the losers’ bracket tips at 9 a.m. and quarterfinals begin at 10.

Games will run all day with the championship set for 7:15 p.m.

Latrobe will play only one game, so Jeannette already is penciled in for the quarterfinals.

Tickets can be purchased at the door. Cost is $2 for a one-day pass and $4 for a two-day pass.

Cunningham, a talented basketball, football and baseball player who won WPIAL and PIAA championships, was a pitcher for the La Roche baseball team.

The bracket is set! The 1st Annual Tré Cunningham Memorial Basketball Tournament Tips this Friday night @ 6pm with Jeannette vs Latrobe! $2 for a day pass, $4 for a weekend pass. Tickets sold at the door! All games at Jeannette High School. pic.twitter.com/JbBgMuMbLA — JeannetteEducationalFoundation (@JNTEDFOUNDATION) July 20, 2021

