Field set for WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs

Friday, October 21, 2022 | 12:19 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Ashlee Young hits against Plum this season.

The 2022 WPIAL girls volleyball regular season has come to an end with 73 teams qualifying for the district postseason.

The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2022 WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs begins with the Volleyball Playoff Pairings Show at 2 p.m. Friday.

Here is the final list of girls volleyball teams that qualified for the district girls volleyball playoffs.

Class 4A

Set with 14 playoff teams (2 first-round byes)

North Allegheny Tigers

Pine-Richland Rams

Seneca Valley Raiders

Butler Golden Tornado

North Hills Indians

Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Peters Township Indians

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Baldwin Highlanders

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Shaler Titans

Norwin Knights

Hempfield Spartans

Class 3A

Set with 22 playoff teams (6 preliminary-round games)

Hampton Talbots

Plum Mustangs

Gateway Gators

Penn Hills Indians

Woodland Hills Wolverines

Montour Spartans

Trinity Hillers

Moon Tigers

South Fayette Lions

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Albert Gallatin Colonials

Uniontown Red Raiders

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

Ringgold Rams

North Catholic Trojans

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Blackhawk Cougars

Knoch Knights

Latrobe Wildcats

Armstrong River Hawks

Indiana Little Indians

Franklin Regional Panthers

Class 2A

Set with 21 playoff teams (5 preliminary-round matches)

Shenango Wildcats

Beaver Bobcats

Neshannock Lancers

Laurel Spartans

South Park Eagles

Fort Cherry Rangers

Brentwood Spartans

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Brownsville Falcons

Bentworth Bearcats

Southmoreland Scotties

Waynesburg Central Raiders

Avonworth Antelopes

Central Valley Warriors

Quaker Valley Quakers

Hopewell Vikings

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Freeport Yellowjackets

Burrell Buccaneers

Deer Lakes Lancers

Derry Trojans

Class A

Set with 16 playoff teams (no byes, no preliminary-round matches)

Union Scotties

Western Beaver Golden Beavers

Beaver County Christian Eagles

Burgettstown Blue Devils

Frazier Commodores

Mapletown Maples

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

West Greene Pioneers

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Carlynton Cougars

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Serra Catholic Eagles

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Leechburg Blue Devils

Trinity Christian Academy Falcons