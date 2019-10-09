Field set for WPIAL golf championships at Cedarbrook

Wednesday, October 9, 2019 | 5:15 PM

The field is set for the WPIAL team golf championships at Cedarbrook Golf Club on Thursday as six boys teams and four girls teams punched their ticket to the final round on Monday and Tuesday.

Teams will tee off around 10 a.m.

Boys Class AAA

Three-time defending champion Central Catholic will be looking to capture another title after producing a team score of 391 in the semifinals Tuesday at the Indian Run Golf Club, behind Shady Side Academy (390) and Upper St. Clair (388). Shady Side’s Adam Lauer turned in the lowest individual score of all six qualifying teams, with a 67.

Three more qualifiers came out of The Links at Spring Church semifinal. Fox Chapel turned in the lowest score of all six qualifiers on Tuesday, shooting a team score of 385, as Amani D’Ambrosio shot a 71 to lead the way.

Led by Todd Hangliter’s team-low 75, Seneca Valley turned in a team score of 392 and Peters Township was the final team to qualify for the Class AAA finals with a score of 399.

Last season, Central Catholic edged Fox Chapel by six strokes on the biggest WPIAL stage. Senior Palmer Cuny is the only returning starter, with five new golfers in the lineup, including two freshmen and a sophomore.

Boys Class AA

Just like Central Catholic, Sewickley Academy will be returning to defend its WPIAL title. The Panthers have won five straight. On Tuesday, they shot a Class AA low score of 386, led by 2019 WPIAL individual champion JF Aber, who shot 74.

Neshannock and Riverside also advanced out of the Beaver Valley Golf Club semifinal.

Riverside’s Skyler Fox turned in a classification-low score of 72 on Tuesday with teammate Justin Hand right behind him at 75.

North Catholic (425), Quaker Valley (437) and Derry (442) round out the Class AA boys teams. North Catholic’s Madie Smithco led the Trojans into the championship with a team-low 75.

Girls Class AAA

With three seniors, a sophomore and a freshman, North Allegheny will look to claim a fifth straight WPIAL Class AAA girls golf title Tuesday. The Tigers finished second in the semifinals Tuesday, shooting a team score of 347, which was three strokes behind Peters Township.

Upper St. Clair was the third qualifier from Tuesday’s semifinal at Pleasant Valley Golf Club after shooting a 348. The Panthers were led by senior Sara Steve (82).

Fox Chapel sophomore Erin Drahnak turned in the lowest score Tuesday with an 80 as her team secured the fourth spot in the championship at 374. Fox Chapel is seeking its first WPIAL team title since 2010.

Girls Class AA

The Class AA girls teams didn’t have to participate in a semifinal match, but the four that qualified for the championship are Central Valley, Elizabeth Forward, Ellwood City and Greensburg Central Catholic.

The Centurions will be looking to capture their fifth straight WPIAL team title after blowing the field away last year and winning the tournament by 27 strokes.

