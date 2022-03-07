Final 2021-22 PIHL regular-season standings through March 6, 2022
By:
Sunday, March 6, 2022 | 9:55 PM
Here are the final PIHL high school hockey standings through the end of the regular season.
*- indicates clinched a playoff spot
x- indicates eliminated from playoff chase
#-Indicated ineligible for Penguins Cup Playoffs
Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points
Class 3A
*-North Allegheny, 17-2-1 = 35
*-Pine-Richland, 15-5-0 = 30
*-Peters Township, 14-5-1 = 29
*-Mt. Lebanon,12-7-1 = 25
*-Seneca Valley, 11-7-2 = 24
*-Baldwin, 10-7-3 = 23
*-Central Catholic, 9-11-0 = 18
*-Bethel Park, 8-10-2 = 18
x-Upper St. Clair, 7-12-1 = 15
x-Canon-McMillan, 4-15-1 = 9
x-Cathedral Prep, 3-15-2 = 8
Class 2A
West Division
*-Thomas Jefferson, 17-1-1 = 35
*-South Fayette, 16-3-0 = 32
*-Meadville, 12-7-0 = 24
*-Butler, 6-12-1 = 13
x-Mars, 5-14-0 = 10
x-Montour, 4-13-2 = 10
x-West Allegheny, 0-19-0 = 0
East Division
*-Franklin Regional, 16-2-1 = 33
*-Penn-Trafford, 15-4-0 = 30
*-Armstrong, 13-3-3 = 29
*-Hempfield, 9-9-1 = 19
x-Latrobe, 9-10-0 = 18
x-Shaler, 8-11-0 = 16
x-Indiana, 3-15-1 = 7
Class A
Northwest Division
*-Quaker Valley, 15-5-0 = 30
*-McDowell, 12-8-0 = 24
x-Blackhawk, 2-16-1 = 5
x-Beaver, 1-18-0 = 2
Northeast Division
*-Fox Chapel, 19-0-1 = 39
x-Freeport, 8-10-2 = 18
x-Plum, 7-11-2 = 16
x-Hampton, 7-13-0 = 14
Southwest Division
*-North Catholic, 14-4-2 = 30
*-Moon, 12-7-1 = 25
*-North Hills, 12-8-0 = 24
x-Chartiers Valley, 6-10-4 = 16
Southeast Division
*-Norwin, 14-4-2 = 30
*-Westmont-Hilltop, 13-7-0 = 26
x-Greensburg Salem, 12-8-0 = 24
x-Kiski Area, 10-8-2 = 22
Wheeling Division
#-Wheeling Central Catholic, 10-8-2 = 22
#-Wheeling Park, 5-14-1 = 11
Division II
North Division
*-Bishop Canevin, 15-1-2 = 32
*-Neshannock, 12-4-2 = 26
*-Wilmington, 11-5-2 = 24
*-Avonworth, 10-6-2 = 22
x-Burrell, 9-7-2 = 20
x-Central Valley, 0-18-0 = 0
South Division
*-Ringgold, 13-4-1 = 27
*-Carrick, 12-5-1 = 25
*-Elizabeth Forward, 10-6-2 = 22
*-Morgantown, 8-9-1 = 17
x-Connellsville, 7-10-1 = 15
x-Trinity, 1-16-1 = 3
More High School Hockey• This week on Trib HSSN for week of March 7, 2022
• What to watch for in H.S. sports for March 7, 2022: PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs commence
• PIHL Penguins Cup playoff preview: North Hills vs. Fox Chapel, Monday, March 7, 2022
• PIHL Penguins Cup playoff preview: Hempfield vs. Thomas Jefferson, Monday, March 7, 2022
• PIHL playoffs set to begin Monday