Final 2021-22 PIHL regular-season standings through March 6, 2022

Sunday, March 6, 2022 | 9:55 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Damian Dynys celebrates with goalie Jackson Kerrigan after defeating Latrobe, 5-3, on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Kirk Nevin Arena.

Here are the final PIHL high school hockey standings through the end of the regular season.

*- indicates clinched a playoff spot

x- indicates eliminated from playoff chase

#-Indicated ineligible for Penguins Cup Playoffs

Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Class 3A

*-North Allegheny, 17-2-1 = 35

*-Pine-Richland, 15-5-0 = 30

*-Peters Township, 14-5-1 = 29

*-Mt. Lebanon,12-7-1 = 25

*-Seneca Valley, 11-7-2 = 24

*-Baldwin, 10-7-3 = 23

*-Central Catholic, 9-11-0 = 18

*-Bethel Park, 8-10-2 = 18

x-Upper St. Clair, 7-12-1 = 15

x-Canon-McMillan, 4-15-1 = 9

x-Cathedral Prep, 3-15-2 = 8

Class 2A

West Division

*-Thomas Jefferson, 17-1-1 = 35

*-South Fayette, 16-3-0 = 32

*-Meadville, 12-7-0 = 24

*-Butler, 6-12-1 = 13

x-Mars, 5-14-0 = 10

x-Montour, 4-13-2 = 10

x-West Allegheny, 0-19-0 = 0

East Division

*-Franklin Regional, 16-2-1 = 33

*-Penn-Trafford, 15-4-0 = 30

*-Armstrong, 13-3-3 = 29

*-Hempfield, 9-9-1 = 19

x-Latrobe, 9-10-0 = 18

x-Shaler, 8-11-0 = 16

x-Indiana, 3-15-1 = 7

Class A

Northwest Division

*-Quaker Valley, 15-5-0 = 30

*-McDowell, 12-8-0 = 24

x-Blackhawk, 2-16-1 = 5

x-Beaver, 1-18-0 = 2

Northeast Division

*-Fox Chapel, 19-0-1 = 39

x-Freeport, 8-10-2 = 18

x-Plum, 7-11-2 = 16

x-Hampton, 7-13-0 = 14

Southwest Division

*-North Catholic, 14-4-2 = 30

*-Moon, 12-7-1 = 25

*-North Hills, 12-8-0 = 24

x-Chartiers Valley, 6-10-4 = 16

Southeast Division

*-Norwin, 14-4-2 = 30

*-Westmont-Hilltop, 13-7-0 = 26

x-Greensburg Salem, 12-8-0 = 24

x-Kiski Area, 10-8-2 = 22

Wheeling Division

#-Wheeling Central Catholic, 10-8-2 = 22

#-Wheeling Park, 5-14-1 = 11

Division II

North Division

*-Bishop Canevin, 15-1-2 = 32

*-Neshannock, 12-4-2 = 26

*-Wilmington, 11-5-2 = 24

*-Avonworth, 10-6-2 = 22

x-Burrell, 9-7-2 = 20

x-Central Valley, 0-18-0 = 0

South Division

*-Ringgold, 13-4-1 = 27

*-Carrick, 12-5-1 = 25

*-Elizabeth Forward, 10-6-2 = 22

*-Morgantown, 8-9-1 = 17

x-Connellsville, 7-10-1 = 15

x-Trinity, 1-16-1 = 3