Final 2021 WPIAL boys lacrosse standings
By:
Sunday, May 16, 2021 | 9:23 PM
Here are the final WPIAL boys lacrosse standings for the 2021 season.
The top six teams in each section qualified for the district postseason. Only section records are shown.
#-Clinched section championship
*-Clinched playoff berth
x-Eliminated from playoff chase
Class AAA
Section 1
#-Mt. Lebanon, 8-0
*-Upper St. Clair, 7-1
*-Bethel Park, 6-2
*-Peters Township, 5-3
*-Canon-McMillan, 4-4
*-Penn-Trafford, 2-6
x-Latrobe, 2-6
x-Baldwin, 1-7
x-Hempfield, 1-7
Note: Penn-Trafford won head-to-head tiebreaker with Latrobe.
Section 2
#-Shady Side Academy, 8-0
*-North Allegheny, 6-2
*-Pine-Richland, 5-3
*-Seneca Valley, 5-3
*-Norwin, 4-4
*-Fox Chapel, 3-5
x-Central Catholic, 3-5
x-Butler, 2-6
x-Allderdice, 0-8
Note: Fox Chapel won head-to-head tiebreaker with Central Catholic
Class AA
Section 1
#-South Fayette, 7-1
#-Chartiers Valley, 7-1
*-Sewickley Academy, 6-2
*-Franklin Regional, 5-3
*-Quaker Valley, 5-3
*-Trinity, 3-5
x-Winchester Thurston, 2-6
x-Gateway, 0-7
x-Greensburg Central Catholic, 0-7
Section 2
#-Mars, 9-0
*-North Catholic, 8-1
*-Hampton, 7-2
*-Indiana, 6-3
*-Shaler, 4-5
*-Moon, 4-5
x-Freeport, 3-6
x-North Hills, 2-7
x-Knoch, 1-7
x-Plum, 0-8
