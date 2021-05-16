Final 2021 WPIAL boys lacrosse standings

Sunday, May 16, 2021 | 9:23 PM

Here are the final WPIAL boys lacrosse standings for the 2021 season.

The top six teams in each section qualified for the district postseason. Only section records are shown.

#-Clinched section championship

*-Clinched playoff berth

x-Eliminated from playoff chase

Class AAA

Section 1

#-Mt. Lebanon, 8-0

*-Upper St. Clair, 7-1

*-Bethel Park, 6-2

*-Peters Township, 5-3

*-Canon-McMillan, 4-4

*-Penn-Trafford, 2-6

x-Latrobe, 2-6

x-Baldwin, 1-7

x-Hempfield, 1-7

Note: Penn-Trafford won head-to-head tiebreaker with Latrobe.

Section 2

#-Shady Side Academy, 8-0

*-North Allegheny, 6-2

*-Pine-Richland, 5-3

*-Seneca Valley, 5-3

*-Norwin, 4-4

*-Fox Chapel, 3-5

x-Central Catholic, 3-5

x-Butler, 2-6

x-Allderdice, 0-8

Note: Fox Chapel won head-to-head tiebreaker with Central Catholic

Class AA

Section 1

#-South Fayette, 7-1

#-Chartiers Valley, 7-1

*-Sewickley Academy, 6-2

*-Franklin Regional, 5-3

*-Quaker Valley, 5-3

*-Trinity, 3-5

x-Winchester Thurston, 2-6

x-Gateway, 0-7

x-Greensburg Central Catholic, 0-7

Section 2

#-Mars, 9-0

*-North Catholic, 8-1

*-Hampton, 7-2

*-Indiana, 6-3

*-Shaler, 4-5

*-Moon, 4-5

x-Freeport, 3-6

x-North Hills, 2-7

x-Knoch, 1-7

x-Plum, 0-8