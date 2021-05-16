Final 2021 WPIAL boys lacrosse standings

Sunday, May 16, 2021

Here are the final WPIAL boys lacrosse standings for the 2021 season.

The top six teams in each section qualified for the district postseason. Only section records are shown.

#-Clinched section championship

*-Clinched playoff berth

x-Eliminated from playoff chase

Class AAA

Section 1

#-Mt. Lebanon, 8-0

*-Upper St. Clair, 7-1

*-Bethel Park, 6-2

*-Peters Township, 5-3

*-Canon-McMillan, 4-4

*-Penn-Trafford, 2-6

x-Latrobe, 2-6

x-Baldwin, 1-7

x-Hempfield, 1-7

Note: Penn-Trafford won head-to-head tiebreaker with Latrobe.

Section 2

#-Shady Side Academy, 8-0

*-North Allegheny, 6-2

*-Pine-Richland, 5-3

*-Seneca Valley, 5-3

*-Norwin, 4-4

*-Fox Chapel, 3-5

x-Central Catholic, 3-5

x-Butler, 2-6

x-Allderdice, 0-8

Note: Fox Chapel won head-to-head tiebreaker with Central Catholic

Class AA

Section 1

#-South Fayette, 7-1

#-Chartiers Valley, 7-1

*-Sewickley Academy, 6-2

*-Franklin Regional, 5-3

*-Quaker Valley, 5-3

*-Trinity, 3-5

x-Winchester Thurston, 2-6

x-Gateway, 0-7

x-Greensburg Central Catholic, 0-7

Section 2

#-Mars, 9-0

*-North Catholic, 8-1

*-Hampton, 7-2

*-Indiana, 6-3

*-Shaler, 4-5

*-Moon, 4-5

x-Freeport, 3-6

x-North Hills, 2-7

x-Knoch, 1-7

x-Plum, 0-8

