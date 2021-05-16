Final 2021 WPIAL girls lacrosse standings
Sunday, May 16, 2021 | 9:27 PM
Here are the final WPIAL girls lacrosse standings for the 2021 regular season.
The top six teams in each section qualified for the district postseason. Only section records are shown.
#-Clinched section championship
*-Clinched playoff berth
x-Eliminated from playoff chase
Class AAA
Section 1
#-Bethel Park, 9-1
#-Mt. Lebanon, 9-1
#-Upper St. Clair, 9-1
*-Peters Township, 7-3
*-Canon-McMillan, 5-4
*-Latrobe, 4-5
x-Norwin, 3-5
x-Hempfield, 3-7
x-Penn-Trafford, 2-8
x-Baldwin, 1-9
x-Allderdice, 0-8
Section 2
#-Shady Side Academy, 10-0
*-Sewickley Academy, 9-1
*-North Allegheny, 8-2
*-Pine-Richland, 7-3
*-Fox Chapel, 6-4
*-Moon, 5-5
x-Seneca Valley, 4-6
x-North Hills, 3-7
x-Butler, 1-8
x-Shaler, 1-8
x-Freeport, 0-10
Class AA
Section 1
#-Hampton, 10-0
*-Indiana, 9-1
*-Aquinas Academy, 7-3
*-Oakland Catholic, 7-3
*-Plum, 7-3
*-Franklin Regional, 5-5
x-Ellis School, 4-6
x-Winchester Thurston, 4-6
x-Greensburg Central Catholic, 1-8
x-Greensburg Salem, 1-9
x-Yough, 0-9
Section 2
#-Blackhawk, 9-0
*-Mars, 8-1
*-Seton LaSalle, 7-2
*-Chartiers Valley, 6-3
*-Quaker Valley, 5-4
*-South Fayette, 4-5
x-North Catholic, 2-6
x-Knoch, 2-7
x-Trinity, 1-6
x-Ambridge, 0-9
