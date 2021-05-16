Final 2021 WPIAL girls lacrosse standings

Sunday, May 16, 2021

Here are the final WPIAL girls lacrosse standings for the 2021 regular season.

The top six teams in each section qualified for the district postseason. Only section records are shown.

#-Clinched section championship

*-Clinched playoff berth

x-Eliminated from playoff chase

Class AAA

Section 1

#-Bethel Park, 9-1

#-Mt. Lebanon, 9-1

#-Upper St. Clair, 9-1

*-Peters Township, 7-3

*-Canon-McMillan, 5-4

*-Latrobe, 4-5

x-Norwin, 3-5

x-Hempfield, 3-7

x-Penn-Trafford, 2-8

x-Baldwin, 1-9

x-Allderdice, 0-8

Section 2

#-Shady Side Academy, 10-0

*-Sewickley Academy, 9-1

*-North Allegheny, 8-2

*-Pine-Richland, 7-3

*-Fox Chapel, 6-4

*-Moon, 5-5

x-Seneca Valley, 4-6

x-North Hills, 3-7

x-Butler, 1-8

x-Shaler, 1-8

x-Freeport, 0-10

Class AA

Section 1

#-Hampton, 10-0

*-Indiana, 9-1

*-Aquinas Academy, 7-3

*-Oakland Catholic, 7-3

*-Plum, 7-3

*-Franklin Regional, 5-5

x-Ellis School, 4-6

x-Winchester Thurston, 4-6

x-Greensburg Central Catholic, 1-8

x-Greensburg Salem, 1-9

x-Yough, 0-9

Section 2

#-Blackhawk, 9-0

*-Mars, 8-1

*-Seton LaSalle, 7-2

*-Chartiers Valley, 6-3

*-Quaker Valley, 5-4

*-South Fayette, 4-5

x-North Catholic, 2-6

x-Knoch, 2-7

x-Trinity, 1-6

x-Ambridge, 0-9

