Final 2022-23 PIHL standings

Sunday, March 5, 2023 | 8:07 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Mason Heininger works past Plum’s Luca Lapiana during their game on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Alpha Ice Arena in Harmar.

Here are the final PIHL high school hockey standings and postseason clinchings through the end of the regular season.

The Penguins Cup playoffs in 3A, 2A and A, along with the PIHL Division II postseason begin with quarterfinal games Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

Watch the high school hockey postseason with video streams this week through the Pennsylvania Cup state playoffs on Trib HSSN.

*- indicates clinched a playoff spot

x- indicates eliminated from playoff chase

#- indicates ineligible for Penguins Cup Playoffs

Class 3A: (Set with 8 playoff teams)

Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

*-Peters Township, 16-3-1 = 33

*-Seneca Valley, 14-5-1 = 29

*-Central Catholic, 14-5-1 = 29

*-North Allegheny, 12-5-3 = 27

*-Cathedral Prep, 12-8-0 = 24

*-Upper St. Clair, 11-8-1 = 23

*-Pine-Richland, 11-8-1 = 23

*-Mt. Lebanon, 6-14-0 = 12

x-Baldwin, 5-13-2 = 12

x-Bethel Park, 5-14-1 = 11

x-Canon-McMillan, 4-15-1 = 9

Class 2A: (Set with 8 playoff teams)

*-Armstrong, 17-3-0 = 34

*-South Fayette, 15-3-2 = 32

*-Bishop McCort, 14-6-0 = 28

*-Penn-Trafford, 13-7-0 = 26

*-Thomas Jefferson, 12-8-0 = 24

*-Latrobe, 11-7-2 = 24

*-Franklin Regional, 11-8-1 = 23

*-Hempfield, 7-12-1 = 15

x-Mars, 5-15-0 = 10

x-Meadville, 3-15-2 = 8

x-Butler, 2-16-2 = 6

Class A: (Set with 12 playoff teams)

Gold Division

*-North Hills, 18-1-1 = 37

#-Montour, 16-4-0 = 32

*-McDowell, 14-4-2 = 30

*-North Catholic, 14-5-1 = 29

*-Quaker Valley, 13-6-1 = 27

*-West Allegheny, 11-7-2 = 24

*-Avonworth, 11-8-1 = 23

x-Moon, 10-10-0 = 20

x-Chartiers Valley, 6-13-1 = 13

x-Blackhawk, 5-13-2 = 12

x-Beaver, 3-16-1 = 7

x-Wheeling Park, 0-20-0 = 0

Blue Division

*-Fox Chapel, 18-2-0 = 36

*-Greensburg Salem, 17-3-0 = 32

*-Norwin, 15-4-1 = 31

*-Kiski Area, 15-5-0 = 30

*-Indiana, 12-7-1 = 25

*-Shaler, 10-9-1 = 21

x-Freeport, 9-10-1 = 19

x-Wheeling Central Catholic, 5-15-0 = 10

x-Plum, 3-14-3 = 9

x-Hampton, 4-16-0 = 8

x-Westmont-Hilltop, 2-18-0 = 4

Class D2: (Set with 8 playoff teams)

Gold Division

*-Bishop Canevin, 17-1-0 = 34

*-Deer Lakes, 16-2-0 = 32

*-Neshannock, 11-5-2 = 24

*-Burrell, 9-5-4 = 22

x-Wilmington, 4-14-0 = 8

x-Central Valley, 1-16-1 = 3

Blue Division

*-Ringgold, 13-4-1 = 27

*-Connellsville, 12-5-1 = 25

*-Carrick, 9-8-1 = 19

*-Morgantown, 9-8-1 = 19

x-Elizabeth Forward, 7-9-2 = 16

x-Trinity, 0-18-0 = 0