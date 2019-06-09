Final 4 (plus 1) in penultimate Trib HSSN PIAA baseball rankings

By: Don Rebel

Saturday, June 8, 2019 | 9:01 PM

Halfway through the state baseball playoffs, we present the next-to-last edition of the Trib HSSN PIAA baseball rankings.

Last week’s rankings featured all district champions. This week, we rank the final four in each class along with one eliminated team that will end the season in the top five.

Next week will feature the same five teams but possibly in a different order.

This week, 12 teams were chased from the state rankings from a week ago, and only North Allegheny, Beaver, Seton LaSalle, Serra Catholic and California are left from the WPIAL.

Here are the rankings for the week ending Friday, June 7. Their ranking from last week is in parentheses after their record.

Class 6A

Team, record, previous, district

1. Neshaminy, 15-5, 4, D-1

2. Souderton, 17-3, NR, D-1

3. North Allegheny, 19-6, NR, D-7

4. Central Bucks South, 14-7, NR, D-1

5. Bethlehem Liberty, 21-3, 1, D-11

Out: Pine-Richland, 19-5, D-7, Hazleton, 18-4, D-2, West Lawn Wilson, 19-8, D-3

Class 5A

1. Blue Mountain, 21-3, 2, D-11

2. Cedar Cliff, 23-3, 4, D-3

3. Lampeters-Strasburg, 23-4, NR, D-3

4. Red Land, 23-3, NR, D-3

5. Holy Ghost Prep, 22-2, 1, D-1

Out: Cathedral Prep, 14-9, D-10, Pittston, 18-6, D-2

Class 4A:

1. East Pennsboro, 24-2, 1, D-3

2. Selinsgrove, 19-5, 3, D-4

3. Beaver, 16-7, NR, D-7

4. Hamburg, 21-7, NR, D-3

5. North Schuylkill, 20-2, 2, D-11

Out: Dallas, 17-7, D-2, Bellefonte, 16-6, D-6

Class 3A:

1. Franklin, 23-1, 1, D-10

2. Mount Union, 22-3, 2, D-6

3. Lake-Lehman, 22-3, 4, D-2

4. Notre Dame Green Pond, 19-5, 5, D-11

5. Montoursville, 19-4, 3, D-4

Out: None

Class 2A:

1. Seton LaSalle, 21-2, 2, D-7

2. Serra Catholic, 22-3, NR, D-7

3. South Williamsport, 19-3, NR, D-4

4. Devon Prep, 10-13, NR, D-12

5. Dock Mennonite, 15-4, 1, D-1

Out: Kutztown, 18-5, D-3, Schuylkill Haven, 18-5, D-11, Bishop Guilfoyle, 14-6, D-6

Class A:

1. West Middlesex, 21-1, 1, D-10

2. Greenwood, 17-8, 5, D-3

3. Bishop McCort, 17-6, NR, D-6

4. Halifax, 17-8, NR, D-3

5. California, 19-2, 2, D-7

Out: Faith Christian, 12-3, D-1, Forbes Road, 14-7, D-5

