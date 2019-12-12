Final HSSN football power rankings with a comparison to the first Trib 10 of 2019

Wednesday, December 11, 2019 | 11:28 PM

Here is the final edition of the Trib 10 football power rankings for the 2019 season.

The six WPIAL champions own the top six spots with the top three going to the district teams that played for state gold this past weekend in Hershey.

Thomas Jefferson was the lone WPIAL team to win a PIAA championship. It is the fewest district state winners since the expansion to six classifications in 2016.

The last time only one WPIAL team won state gold was in 2015 when Central Catholic won in Class AAAA while Aliquippa lost in the AA finals.

In our final edition, we first look back to our first edition of the 2019 Trib 10 back in August.

1. Pine-Richland

2. Central Catholic

3. Gateway

4. Thomas Jefferson

5. North Allegheny

6. Penn-Trafford

7. Peters Township

8. Aliquippa

9. Mars

10. Upper St. Clair

Here are this year’s final rankings.

WPIAL Football Trib 10

Team, overall record, last week’s ranking, this week’s opponent

1. Thomas Jefferson, 16-0, (1), beat Dallas in PIAA 4A finals

2. Central Valley, 13-2, (2), lost to Wyoming Area in PIAA 3A finals

3. Avonworth, 15-1, (3), lost to Southern Columbia in PIAA 2A finals

4. Central Catholic, 12-2, (4)

5. Gateway, 12-3, (5)

6. Clairton, 11-3, (6)

7. Peters Township, 12-2, (7)

8. Penn-Trafford, 11-2, (8)

9. Pine-Richland, 10-2, (9)

10. Washington, 13-1, (10)

