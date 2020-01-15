Final night of team wrestling section matches highlight WPIAL Wednesday

Tuesday, January 14, 2020 | 11:35 PM

Seven years ago, Canon-McMillan and South Fayette found themselves at Chartiers Valley on Groundhog Day preparing to wrestle for WPIAL gold.

Both district team wrestling title matches were close that day, with Canon-McMillan edging Franklin Regional for AAA gold while South Fayette lost by five points to Burrell in the AA finals.

For the second straight year, the Big Macs and Lions are now sub-section rivals and two powers will square off Wednesday for the sub-section title.

Both schools are 3-0 having defeated fellow Section 4A foes West Allegheny, Ambridge and New Castle.

The winner of the match at Canon-McMillan will take first place and will battle the Waynesburg Central vs. Trinity loser in next week’s team sectional semifinals. The loser of the Lions vs. Big Macs match faces the Waynesburg Central/Trinity winner next Wednesday.

The Raiders and Hillers are both 3-0 in sub-section 4B and will meet Wednesday at Trinity.

More AAA fights for first

There are three other sub-section wrestling matches to decide first place on the final night of WPIAL regular season section action.

First place is up for grabs in these matches:

• Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson in 2A

• Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon in 2B

• North Allegheny at Hampton in 3B

AA battle for top spot

While there are five matches in Class AAA wrestling between unbeaten sub-section rivals, there is only one such match in Class AA.

McGuffey is at Beth-Center in Section 1B.

Both the Highlanders and Bulldogs own wins over Bentworth, West Greene and Jefferson-Morgan heading into their first-place showdown match on Wednesday.

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

