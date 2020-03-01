Final PIHL standings for 2019-20 season

By:

Sunday, March 1, 2020 | 6:30 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Plum’s Sam Stayduhar (17) competes against Shaler October 1, 2019 at Alpha Ice Center.

Here are the PIHL standings and playoff clinchings through Sunday.

Exclusive coverage of the 2020 PIHL Penguins Cup hockey playoffs can be heard and viewed on the TribLive High School Sports Network starting with quarterfinals on Monday and Tuesday.

In Class AAA, the top eight teams qualify for the playoffs.

In Class AA, the top two teams from each of the four divisions qualify for the playoffs.

In Class A, the top two teams from each of the four divisions qualify for the playoffs.

In Class B, the top four teams from each of the two divisions qualify for the playoffs.

*-Clinched a playoff berth

@-Clinched a home playoff game

x-Eliminated from playoff chase

%-Not eligible for Penguins Cup playoffs

Team, Wins-Losses-Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Class AAA (set with eight playoff teams):

@-North Allegheny, 15-4-1 = 31

@-Upper St. Clair, 14-4-2 = 30

@-Peters Township, 14-6-0- = 28

@-Canon-McMillan, 12-6-2 = 26

*-Cathedral Prep, 12-6-2 = 26

*-Pine-Richland, 12-6-2 = 26

*-Seneca Valley, 11-7-2 = 24

*-Bethel Park, 8-10-2 = 18

x-Mt. Lebanon, 6-10-4 = 16

x-Butler, 4-15-1 = 9

x-Central Catholic, 2-17-1 = 5

Class AA (four of eight teams have clinched playoff spots):

Northwest Division

@-Mars, 10-8-0 = 20

+ Meadville, 8-8-2 = 18

+ Quaker Valley, 7-7-4 = 18

x-Moon, 2-15-1 = 5

Northeast Division

@-Plum, 9-8-1 = 19

*-Armstrong, 7-9-2 = 16

x-Shaler, 4-14-0 = 8

x-Hampton, 3-15-0 = 6

Southwest Division

@-Baldwin, 17-1-0 = 34

+ West Allegheny, 13-5-0 = 26

+ Montour, 13-5-0 = 26

x-South Fayette, 6-12-0 = 12

Southeast Division

@-Latrobe, 16-1-1 = 33

*-Hempfield, 11-7-0 = 22

x-Franklin Regional, 10-7-1 = 21

x-Penn-Trafford, 8-9-1 = 17

+ Meadville tied Quaker Valley, and the two will play for a playoff spot. West Allegheny tied Montour, and the two will play for a playoff spot.

Class A (set with eight playoff teams):

Northwest Division

@-North Catholic, 17-2-1 = 35

*-Blackhawk, 7-12-1 = 15

x-Sewickley Academy, 2-17-1 = 5

x-Beaver, 1-19 -0 = 2

Northeast Division

@-Kiski Area, 12-7-1 = 25

*-Indiana, 11-6-3 = 25

x-Fox Chapel, 9-7-4 = 22

x-Freeport, 5-15-0 = 10

Southwest Division

@-Thomas Jefferson, 19-1-0 = 38

*-South Park, 14-5-1 = 29

x-North Hills, 11-8-1 = 23

x-Chartiers Valley, 10-7-3 = 23

Southeast Division

@-Bishop McCort, 17-2-1 = 35

*-Norwin, 15-4-1 = 31

x-Greensburg Salem, 11-7-2 = 24

x-Westmont-Hilltop, 9-10-1 = 19

Wheeling Division

%-Wheeling Park, 8-9-2 = 18

%-Wheeling Central Catholic, 1-18-0 = 2

Class B (set with eight playoff teams):

North Division

@-Neshannock, 15-2-0 = 30

@-Avonworth, 11-5-1 = 23

*-Burrell, 8-9-0 = 16

*-Wilmington, 7-10-0 = 14

x-Central Valley, 3-14-0 = 6

x-Erie McDowell, 1-16-0 = 2

South Division

@-Ringgold, 17-0-1 = 35

@-Carrick, 15-1-2 = 32

*-Elizabeth Forward, 10-7-1 = 21

*-Morgantown, 7-9-2 = 16

x-Connellsville, 7-10-1 = 15

x-Bishop Canevin, 7-11-0 = 14

x-Trinity, 6-12-0 = 12

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.