Final regular season PIHL standings through April 4, 2021

Sunday, April 4, 2021 | 2:53 PM

Here are the final PIHL high school hockey standings through the end of the regular season.

The PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs are set to start with all of the quarterfinals games Monday.

Trib HSSN will have video steam coverage of the semifinals and finals.

The Pennsylvania Cup state hockey championships are set for April 24.

*- indicates clinched a playoff spot

x- indicates eliminated from playoff chase

Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Class AAA — Set with 8 playoff teams

*-Canon-McMillan, 15-4-1 = 31

*-Peters Township, 15-4-0 = 30

*-Pine-Richland, 14-6-0 = 28

*-North Allegheny, 13-5-2 = 28

*-Seneca Valley, 13-6-1 = 27

*-Mt. Lebanon, 9-9-2 = 20

*-Upper St. Clair, 9-9-1 = 19

*-Bethel Park, 7-11-2 = 16

x-Cathedral Prep, 7-13-0 = 14

x-Central Catholic, 6-12-2 = 14

x-Butler, 1-19-0 = 2

Class AA — Set with 8 playoff teams

Northwest Division

*-Montour, 11-5-2 = 24

x-Meadville, 8-9-1 = 17

x-Mars, 7-10-1 = 15

x-Moon, 3-15-0 = 6

Southwest Division

*-Baldwin, 17-1-0 = 34

*-Thomas Jefferson, 16-1-1 = 33

x-West Allegheny, 10-7-1 = 21

x-South Fayette, 8-8-2 = 18

Northeast Division

*-Armstrong, 10-8-0 = 20

x-Shaler, 5-12-1 = 11

x-Hampton, 4-14-0 = 8

x-Plum, 1-16-1 = 3

Southeast Division

*-Hempfield, 12-6-0 = 24

*-Franklin Regional, 11-6-1 = 23

*-Latrobe, 11-6-1 = 23

*-Penn-Trafford, 10-6-2 = 22

Class A — Set with 8 playoff teams

Northwest Division

*-McDowell, 5-11-1 = 11

x-Sewickley Academy, 3-14-0 = 6

x-Blackhawk, 1-15-2 = 4

x-Beaver, 1-15-1 = 3

Southwest Division

*-Chartiers Valley, 12-4-2 = 26

*-North Hills, 11-5-2 = 24

x-South Park, 10-7-1 = 21

x-Quaker Valley, 6-11-0 = 12

Northeast Division

*-Freeport, 14-3-1 = 29

*-Kiski Area, 14-3-1 = 29

*-North Catholic, 10-7-1 = 21

x-Fox Chapel, 3-12-2 = 8

Southeast Division

*-Indiana, 17-0-0 = 34

*-Greensburg Salem, 10-6-1 = 21

x-Norwin, 7-11-0 = 14

x-Westmont-Hilltop, 5-10-2 = 12

Wheeling Division

x-Wheeling Central Catholic, 3-3-0 = 6

x-Wheeling Park, 0-0-1 = 1

Class B — Set with 8 playoff teams

North Division

*-Neshannock, 13-3-2 = 28

*-Wilmington, 12-6-0 = 24

*-Bishop Canevin,11-4-2 = 24

*-Avonworth, 7-8-1 = 15

x-Burrell, 3-15-0 = 6

x-Central Valley, 2-15-1 = 5

South Division

*-Ringgold, 16-0-1 = 33

*-Carrick, 15-2-0 = 30

*-Connellsville, 9-5-3 = 21

*-Elizabeth Forward, 8-10-0 = 16

x-Morgantown, 5-7-0 = 10

x-Trinity, 1-17-0 = 2