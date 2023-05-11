Final spot in WPIAL baseball playoff field up for grabs Thursday
Wednesday, May 10, 2023 | 11:55 PM
The 2023 WPIAL baseball playoff field now has 77 teams in the six classifications that have clinched with one final Class 3A spot possible on the final day of the regular season Thursday.
The top four teams in each section qualify for the playoffs.
Here is the updated list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Wednesday.
Class 6A
Set with 8 teams – no first round, no byes in quarterfinals
Section 1: Seneca Valley Raiders
Section 1: North Allegheny Tigers
Section 1: Pine-Richland Rams
Section 1: Butler Golden Tornado
Section 2: Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Section 2: Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Section 2: Hempfield Spartans
Section 2: Norwin Knights
Class 5A
Set with 13 playoff teams – three first-round byes
Section 1: Penn-Trafford Warriors
Section 1: Plum Mustangs
Section 1: Fox Chapel Foxes
Section 1: Armstrong River Hawks
Section 2: Bethel Park Black Hawks
Section 2: South Fayette Lions
Section 2: Peters Township Indians
Section 2: Upper St. Clair Panthers
Section 2: Trinity Hillers
Section 3: Shaler Titans
Section 3: North Hills Indians
Section 3: West Allegheny Indians
Section 3: Mars Fightin’ Planets
Class 4A
Set with 16 playoff teams – no byes, no preliminary round games
Section 1: Montour Spartans
Section 1: Blackhawk Cougars
Section 1: Hopewell Vikings
Section 1: Central Valley Warriors
Section 2: Latrobe Wildcats
Section 2: Laurel Highlands Mustangs
Section 2: Ringgold Rams
Section 2: Uniontown Red Raiders
Section 3: West Mifflin Titans
Section 3: Chartiers Valley Colts
Section 3: Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Section 3: Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Section 4: North Catholic Trojans
Section 4: Indiana Little Indians
Section 4: Kiski Area Cavaliers
Section 4: Hampton Talbots
Class 3A
16 of a possible 17 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Section 1: Riverside Panthers
Section 1: Neshannock Lancers
Section 1: Mohawk Warriors
Section 1: Shenango Wildcats
Section 2: Avonworth Antelopes
Section 2: South Park Eagles
Section 2: South Allegheny Gladiators
Section 2: Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
Section 3: East Allegheny Wildcats
Section 3: Freeport Yellowjackets
Section 3: Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Section 3: Derry Trojans
Section 4: Yough Cougars
Section 4: Greensburg Salem Golden Lions
Section 4: Waynesburg Central Raiders
Section 4: Mt. Pleasant Vikings
• In Section 3, Burrell ties Derry for fourth place; however, the Trojans clinch because they beat the Bucs twice in their head-to-head meetings.
• In Section 4, McGuffey is 5-6 and can clinch with a win at Waynesburg on Thursday.
Class 2A
Set with 12 playoff teams – four first-round byes
Section 1: Burgettstown Blue Devils
Section 1: Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Section 1: Charleroi Cougars
Section 1: Bentworth Bearcats
Section 2: Seton LaSalle Rebels
Section 2: South Side Rams
Section 2: New Brighton Lions
Section 2: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Section 3: Serra Catholic Eagles
Section 3: Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Section 3: Riverview Raiders
Section 3: Ligonier Valley Rams
Class A
Set with 12 playoff teams – four first-round byes
Section 1: Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
Section 1: California Trojans
Section 1: Fort Cherry Rangers
Section 1: Avella Eagles
Section 2: Union Scotties
Section 2: Leechburg Blue Devils
Section 2: Rochester Rams
Section 2: Western Beaver Golden Beavers
Section 3: Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Section 3: Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Section 3: Sewickley Academy Panthers
Section 3: Cornell Raiders
