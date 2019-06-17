Final Trib HSSN baseball, softball power rankings for 2019

By: Don Rebel

Sunday, June 16, 2019 | 10:46 PM

The 2019 WPIAL baseball and softball seasons are in the books, but not before a final edition of the weekly Trib HSSN Power Rankings.

Pine-Richland is your top team in baseball, and Elizabeth Forward ends the season at No. 1 in softball.

Only two district teams won PIAA championships this spring. Penn-Trafford and Frazier brought home gold from Penn State in softball last week.

WPIAL champions this season were from Class 6A to A; Pine-Richland, Shaler, Seton LaSalle, Beaver, Steel Valley and California.

District winners in softball from largest to smallest classification were Hempfield, West Allegheny, Elizabeth Forward, Avonworth, Laurel and West Greene.

Here are the final rankings with overall records included. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

BASEBALL TRIB TEN:

1. Pine-Richland Rams (19-5)

2. Beaver Bobcats (17-8)

3. North Allegheny Tigers (19-7)

4. Shaler Titans (15-8)

5. Serra Catholic Eagles (23-4)

6. Seton LaSalle Rebels (21-3)

7. California Trojans (19-2)

8. Penn-Trafford Warriors (18-5)

9. Steel Valley Ironmen (13-9)

10. Laurel Highlands Mustangs (14-8)

SOFTBALL TRIB TEN:

1. Elizabeth Forward Warriors (20-4)

2. Penn-Trafford Warriors (23-2)

3. Hempfield Spartans (18-7)

4. Frazier Commodores (21-4)

5. Mt. Pleasant Vikings (19-2)

6. West Greene Pioneers (21-5)

7. Avonworth Antelopes (21-3)

8. Laurel Spartans (21-3)

9. West Allegheny Indians (13-8)

10. North Allegheny Tigers (15-8)

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Avonworth, Beaver, California, Elizabeth Forward, Frazier, Hempfield, Laurel, Laurel Highlands, Mt. Pleasant, North Allegheny, Penn-Trafford, Pine-Richland, Serra Catholic, Seton-La Salle, Shaler Area, Steel Valley, West Allegheny, West Greene