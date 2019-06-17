Final Trib HSSN state baseball rankings for 2019 season

By: Don Rebel

Sunday, June 16, 2019 | 10:48 PM

State champions have been crowned as another season comes to an end with the final edition of the Trib HSSN PIAA baseball rankings.

No WPIAL teams won a state title as Beaver and Serra Catholic finished as runners-up.

Teams from six different district won state titles in 2019 as Souderton (D-1), Red Land (D-3), Selinsgrove (D-4) and Devon Prep (D-12) won championships from the east, and Mt. Union (D-6) and West Middlesex (D-10) claimed gold from the west.

Here are the final rankings for the 2019 season. Their ranking from last week is in parenthesis after their record.

Class 6A

1. Souderton (19-3) (2) (D-1)

2. Central Bucks South (15-8) (4) (D-1)

3. Neshaminy (15-6) (1) (D-1)

4. North Allegheny (19-7) (3) (D-7)

5. Bethlehem Liberty (21-3) (5) (D-11)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Red Land (25-3) (4) (D-3)

2. Lampeters-Strasburg (24-5) (3) (D-3)

3. Blue Mountain (21-4) (1) (D-11)

4. Cedar Cliff (23-4) (2) (D-3)

5. Holy Ghost Prep (22-2) (5) (D-1)

Out: None

Class 4A:

1. Selinsgrove (21-5) (2) (D-4)

2. Beaver (17-8) (3) (D-7)

3. East Pennsboro (24-3) (1) (D-3)

4. Hamburg (21-8) (4) (D-3)

5. North Schuylkill (20-2) (5) (D-11)

Out: None

Class 3A:

1. Mount Union (24-3) (2) (D-6)

2. Notre Dame Green Pond (20-6) (4) (D-11)

3. Franklin (23-2) (1) (D-10)

4. Lake-Lehman (22-4) (3) (D-2)

5. Montoursville (19-4) (5) (D-4)

Out: None

Class 2A:

1. Devon Prep (12-13) (4) (D-12)

2. Serra Catholic (23-4) (2) (D-7)

3. Seton LaSalle (21-3) (1) (D-7)

4. South Williamsport (19-4) (3) (D-4)

5. Dock Mennonite (15-4) (5) (D-1)

Out: None

Class A:

1. West Middlesex (23-1) (1) (D-10)

2. Greenwood (18-9) (2) (D-3)

3. Bishop McCort (17-7) (3) (D-6)

4. Halifax (17-9) (4) (D-3)

5. California (19-2) (5) (D-7)

Out: None

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

