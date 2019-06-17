Final Trib HSSN state baseball rankings for 2019 season
By: Don Rebel
Sunday, June 16, 2019 | 10:48 PM
State champions have been crowned as another season comes to an end with the final edition of the Trib HSSN PIAA baseball rankings.
No WPIAL teams won a state title as Beaver and Serra Catholic finished as runners-up.
Teams from six different district won state titles in 2019 as Souderton (D-1), Red Land (D-3), Selinsgrove (D-4) and Devon Prep (D-12) won championships from the east, and Mt. Union (D-6) and West Middlesex (D-10) claimed gold from the west.
Here are the final rankings for the 2019 season. Their ranking from last week is in parenthesis after their record.
Class 6A
1. Souderton (19-3) (2) (D-1)
2. Central Bucks South (15-8) (4) (D-1)
3. Neshaminy (15-6) (1) (D-1)
4. North Allegheny (19-7) (3) (D-7)
5. Bethlehem Liberty (21-3) (5) (D-11)
Out: None
Class 5A
1. Red Land (25-3) (4) (D-3)
2. Lampeters-Strasburg (24-5) (3) (D-3)
3. Blue Mountain (21-4) (1) (D-11)
4. Cedar Cliff (23-4) (2) (D-3)
5. Holy Ghost Prep (22-2) (5) (D-1)
Out: None
Class 4A:
1. Selinsgrove (21-5) (2) (D-4)
2. Beaver (17-8) (3) (D-7)
3. East Pennsboro (24-3) (1) (D-3)
4. Hamburg (21-8) (4) (D-3)
5. North Schuylkill (20-2) (5) (D-11)
Out: None
Class 3A:
1. Mount Union (24-3) (2) (D-6)
2. Notre Dame Green Pond (20-6) (4) (D-11)
3. Franklin (23-2) (1) (D-10)
4. Lake-Lehman (22-4) (3) (D-2)
5. Montoursville (19-4) (5) (D-4)
Out: None
Class 2A:
1. Devon Prep (12-13) (4) (D-12)
2. Serra Catholic (23-4) (2) (D-7)
3. Seton LaSalle (21-3) (1) (D-7)
4. South Williamsport (19-4) (3) (D-4)
5. Dock Mennonite (15-4) (5) (D-1)
Out: None
Class A:
1. West Middlesex (23-1) (1) (D-10)
2. Greenwood (18-9) (2) (D-3)
3. Bishop McCort (17-7) (3) (D-6)
4. Halifax (17-9) (4) (D-3)
5. California (19-2) (5) (D-7)
Out: None
Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.
