Final Trib HSSN state baseball rankings for June 20, 2023

By:

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 | 6:00 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shaler catcher Luke Jarzynka celebrates after throwing out a Strath Haven baserunner during the PIAA Class 5A championship game Thursday.

The 2023 high school baseball season is in the books six new state champions have been crowned.

All six were double golden winners, winning their district championship before claiming victory in their last four games to win a PIAA title.

Heading into next spring, the defending state champions will be Father Judge in 6A, Shaler in 5A, Bellefonte in 4A, Riverside in 3A, Bald Eagle in 2A and Clarion in A.

Districts 6 and 7 each claimed two state crowns with Bellefonte and Bald Eagle from D-6 and Shaler and Riverside from the WPIAL.

Clarion from District 9 gave the western half of the state five PIAA championships while Father Judge from District 12 was the lone golden team from the east.

Here is the final edition of the HSSN state baseball rankings. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Father Judge (25-2) (12) (1)

2. Mt. Lebanon (16-11) (7) (4)

3. Cedar Cliff (20-7) (3) (2)

4. North Penn (21-6) (1) (3)

5. Bethlehem Liberty (20-5) (11) (5)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Shaler (23-4) (7) (2)

2. Strath Haven (22-5) (1) (1)

3. Monsignor Bonner (12-4) (12) (3)

4. Greencastle-Antrim (19-6) (3) (4)

5. Central Mountain (20-2) (6) (5)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Bellefonte (20-5) (6) (2)

2. Dallas (17-8) (2) (4)

3. Archbishop Wood (18-7) (12) (1)

4. Hopewell (14-12) (7) (3)

5. Cathedral Prep (22-2) (10) (5)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Riverside (25-0) (7) (1)

2. Camp Hill (21-4) (3) (3)

3. Punxsutawney (20-3) (9) (2)

4. Saucon Valley (24-4) (11) (4)

5. Fairview (18-3) (10) (5)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Bald Eagle (22-4) (6) (1)

2. Mount Union (24-3) (6) (2)

3. Sharpsville (16-8) (10) (3)

4. Kutztown (19-6) (3) (4)

5. Seton LaSalle (17-5) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class A

1. Clarion (21-4) (9) (3)

2. DuBois Central Catholic (20-6) (9) (4)

3. Southern Fulton (24-2) (5) (1)

4. Dock Mennonite (21-3) (1) (2)

5. Bishop Canevin (15-4) (7) (5)

Out: None

Tags: Bishop Canevin, Hopewell, Mt. lebanon, Riverside, Seton La Salle, Shaler