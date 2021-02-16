Final Trib HSSN WPIAL wrestling team rankings for 2021 season

By:

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 | 4:56 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Colby Christie works to pin Burgettstown’s Nate Neal at 172 pounds during the WPIAL Class AA team championship match on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Canon-McMillan High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Burrell’s AJ Corrado pins Burgettstown’s Shane Kemper at 189 pounds during the WPIAL Class AA team championship match on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Canon-McMillan High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Waynesburg’s Wyatt Henson pins Seneca Valley’s Teagan Leighty at 145 pounds during the WPIAL Class AAA team championship match on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Canon-McMillan High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Waynesburg’s Zander Phaturos works to pin Seneca Valley’s Jacob Eubanks at 126 pounds during the WPIAL Class AAA team championship match on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Canon-McMillan High School. Previous Next

Class AAA

Rank, Team, record, previous

1. Waynesburg, 13-0, 1

2. Seneca Valley, 20-2, 2

3. Hempfield, 9-0, 3

4. Franklin Regional, 17-3, 4

5. Connellsville, 7-4, NR

6. Norwin, 10-3, 5

7. North Allegheny, 13-3, 6

8. Butler, 14-2, 7

9. Canon-McMillan, 8-4, 8

10. Kiski Area, 11-3, NR

Out: Thomas Jefferson (8-4, 10).

Class AA

Rank, Team, record, previous

1. Burrell, 12-1, 1

2. Burgettstown, 13-1, 2

3. Beth-Center, 15-3, 3

4. Quaker Valley, 13-6, 5

5. Mt. Pleasant, 10-7, 4

6. Montour, 7-3, 6

7. Laurel, 13-4, 7

8. McGuffey, 8-2, 8

9. Fort Cherry, 10-8, 9

10. Freedom, 10-3, 10

Out: none

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Belle Vernon, Burgettstown, Burrell, Butler, Franklin Regional, Greensburg Salem, Hempfield, Kiski Area, Latrobe, Ligonier Valley, Mt. Pleasant, North Allegheny, North Hills, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, Quaker Valley, Seneca Valley, Southmoreland, Waynesburg