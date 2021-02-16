Final Trib HSSN WPIAL wrestling team rankings for 2021 season

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 | 4:56 PM

Class AAA

Rank, Team, record, previous

1. Waynesburg, 13-0, 1

2. Seneca Valley, 20-2, 2

3. Hempfield, 9-0, 3

4. Franklin Regional, 17-3, 4

5. Connellsville, 7-4, NR

6. Norwin, 10-3, 5

7. North Allegheny, 13-3, 6

8. Butler, 14-2, 7

9. Canon-McMillan, 8-4, 8

10. Kiski Area, 11-3, NR

Out: Thomas Jefferson (8-4, 10).

Class AA

Rank, Team, record, previous

1. Burrell, 12-1, 1

2. Burgettstown, 13-1, 2

3. Beth-Center, 15-3, 3

4. Quaker Valley, 13-6, 5

5. Mt. Pleasant, 10-7, 4

6. Montour, 7-3, 6

7. Laurel, 13-4, 7

8. McGuffey, 8-2, 8

9. Fort Cherry, 10-8, 9

10. Freedom, 10-3, 10

Out: none

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

