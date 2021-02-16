Final Trib HSSN WPIAL wrestling team rankings for 2021 season
Tuesday, February 16, 2021 | 4:56 PM
Class AAA
Rank, Team, record, previous
1. Waynesburg, 13-0, 1
2. Seneca Valley, 20-2, 2
3. Hempfield, 9-0, 3
4. Franklin Regional, 17-3, 4
5. Connellsville, 7-4, NR
6. Norwin, 10-3, 5
7. North Allegheny, 13-3, 6
8. Butler, 14-2, 7
9. Canon-McMillan, 8-4, 8
10. Kiski Area, 11-3, NR
Out: Thomas Jefferson (8-4, 10).
Class AA
Rank, Team, record, previous
1. Burrell, 12-1, 1
2. Burgettstown, 13-1, 2
3. Beth-Center, 15-3, 3
4. Quaker Valley, 13-6, 5
5. Mt. Pleasant, 10-7, 4
6. Montour, 7-3, 6
7. Laurel, 13-4, 7
8. McGuffey, 8-2, 8
9. Fort Cherry, 10-8, 9
10. Freedom, 10-3, 10
Out: none
