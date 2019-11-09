Finalists announced for Bill Fralic Award

By:

Saturday, November 9, 2019 | 12:19 PM

Bill Fralic finished in the top 10 in the Heisman Trophy voting twice.

The six finalists have been selected for the inaugural Bill Fralic Memorial Award, which will recognize the WPIAL’s most outstanding lineman in the name of Fralic, the late Penn Hills, Pitt and NFL standout.

The winner will be announced during a pancake breakfast Dec. 7 at Oakmont Country Club.

The finalists, one from each classification, are:

6A: Fintan Brose, Hempfield

5A: Brenden Luffey, Moon

4A: Logan Danielson, Thomas Jefferson

3A: Elijah Mike, Aliquippa

2A: Gerald Comedy, Washington

A: Zach Crutchman, Jeannette

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Aliquippa, Hempfield, Jeannette, Moon, Thomas Jefferson, Washington