Finalists announced for Bill Fralic Award
Saturday, November 9, 2019 | 12:19 PM
The six finalists have been selected for the inaugural Bill Fralic Memorial Award, which will recognize the WPIAL’s most outstanding lineman in the name of Fralic, the late Penn Hills, Pitt and NFL standout.
The winner will be announced during a pancake breakfast Dec. 7 at Oakmont Country Club.
The finalists, one from each classification, are:
6A: Fintan Brose, Hempfield
5A: Brenden Luffey, Moon
4A: Logan Danielson, Thomas Jefferson
3A: Elijah Mike, Aliquippa
2A: Gerald Comedy, Washington
A: Zach Crutchman, Jeannette
