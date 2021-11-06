Finalists announced for girls soccer’s Moe Rosensteel Award

Saturday, November 6, 2021 | 5:41 PM

Three finalists have been announced for the third Moe Rosensteel Player of the Year Award, which recognizes the top player in WPIAL girls soccer.

Moon junior midfielder Hailey Longwell, senior midfielder Kelsey Salopek of Steel Valley and junior forward Lucia Wells of North Allegheny are up for the award started in 2019 by the Kaitlyn “Moe” Rosensteel Scholarship Foundation in the name of the former Ringgold soccer standout from Donora who died that year.

The award goes to the player “whose play, leadership and passion for the game emulates that of (Rosensteel).”

The winner will be announced after the PIAA championships.

All three finalists were All-WPIAL selections this season.

Longwell helped lead Moon to the WPIAL Class 4A championship, and Salopek, a 50-goal scorer, won a WPIAL Class A title with the Ironmen.

Wells led North Allegheny with 23 goals.

Past winners were Ellie Coffield of Mars (2019) and Sarah Schupansky of North Allegheny (2020).

The award watch list, compiled by a panel of foundation officials, coaches and media members, included the finalists, plus these players:

Eva Blatz, Junior, Bethel Park

Ava Boyd, Senior, Pine-Richland

Ella Bulava, Sophomore, Latrobe

Olivia Cernuto, Junior, Southmoreland

Alyssa Clutter, Senior, Trinity

Sofia DeCerb, Junior, Latrobe

Morgan Einodshofer, Senior, Belle Vernon

Sara Felder, Junior, Greensburg Central Catholic

Natalie Gilbert, Senior, Upper St. Clair

Tatum Gretz, Senior, Greensburg Central Catholic

Adelina Guess, Senior, Belle Vernon

Gwen Howell, Junior, Mars

Malia Kearns, Senior, Penn-Trafford

Kaitlyn Killinger, Junior, Plum

Mary Kate Lape, Senior, Connellsville

Sydney Lindeman, Junior, Franklin Regional

Jillian Marvin, Senior, Peters Township

Samantha Miller, Junior, Butler

Renae Mohrbacher, Senior, Freedom

Grace Nellas, Junior, Mt. Lebanon

Brooke Opferman, Junior, Peters Township

Sophia Palermo, Junior, North Allegheny

McKenzie Pritts, Junior, Yough

Farrah Reader, Junior, Belle Vernon

Regan Reilly, Sophomore, Latrobe

Jayden Sharpless, Senior, North Catholic

Ella Shorkey, Junior, Allderdice

Paloma Swankler, Senior, Norwin

Sara Weigle, Junior, Central Valley

Chloe Weiland, Senior, Butler

Abby Whaley, Junior, Ringgold

