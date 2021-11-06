Finalists announced for girls soccer’s Moe Rosensteel Award
Saturday, November 6, 2021 | 5:41 PM
Three finalists have been announced for the third Moe Rosensteel Player of the Year Award, which recognizes the top player in WPIAL girls soccer.
Moon junior midfielder Hailey Longwell, senior midfielder Kelsey Salopek of Steel Valley and junior forward Lucia Wells of North Allegheny are up for the award started in 2019 by the Kaitlyn “Moe” Rosensteel Scholarship Foundation in the name of the former Ringgold soccer standout from Donora who died that year.
The award goes to the player “whose play, leadership and passion for the game emulates that of (Rosensteel).”
The winner will be announced after the PIAA championships.
All three finalists were All-WPIAL selections this season.
Longwell helped lead Moon to the WPIAL Class 4A championship, and Salopek, a 50-goal scorer, won a WPIAL Class A title with the Ironmen.
Wells led North Allegheny with 23 goals.
Past winners were Ellie Coffield of Mars (2019) and Sarah Schupansky of North Allegheny (2020).
The award watch list, compiled by a panel of foundation officials, coaches and media members, included the finalists, plus these players:
Eva Blatz, Junior, Bethel Park
Ava Boyd, Senior, Pine-Richland
Ella Bulava, Sophomore, Latrobe
Olivia Cernuto, Junior, Southmoreland
Alyssa Clutter, Senior, Trinity
Sofia DeCerb, Junior, Latrobe
Morgan Einodshofer, Senior, Belle Vernon
Sara Felder, Junior, Greensburg Central Catholic
Natalie Gilbert, Senior, Upper St. Clair
Tatum Gretz, Senior, Greensburg Central Catholic
Adelina Guess, Senior, Belle Vernon
Gwen Howell, Junior, Mars
Malia Kearns, Senior, Penn-Trafford
Kaitlyn Killinger, Junior, Plum
Mary Kate Lape, Senior, Connellsville
Sydney Lindeman, Junior, Franklin Regional
Jillian Marvin, Senior, Peters Township
Samantha Miller, Junior, Butler
Renae Mohrbacher, Senior, Freedom
Grace Nellas, Junior, Mt. Lebanon
Brooke Opferman, Junior, Peters Township
Sophia Palermo, Junior, North Allegheny
McKenzie Pritts, Junior, Yough
Farrah Reader, Junior, Belle Vernon
Regan Reilly, Sophomore, Latrobe
Jayden Sharpless, Senior, North Catholic
Ella Shorkey, Junior, Allderdice
Paloma Swankler, Senior, Norwin
Sara Weigle, Junior, Central Valley
Chloe Weiland, Senior, Butler
Abby Whaley, Junior, Ringgold
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
