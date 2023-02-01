Finally healthy, Latrobe ready for WPIAL wrestling tournament
By:
Tuesday, January 31, 2023 | 8:14 PM
When the 2022-23 high school wrestling season began, Latrobe was picked to be in the final four.
It can still happen, but the No. 7 Wildcats face a difficult task if they want to capture the WPIAL Class 3A championship. Their journey takes them through No. 2 Canon-McMillan.
Latrobe (6-2) hasn’t been healthy this season. When it dropped an early-season decision to No. 6 Trinity, the Wildcats were missing two-time PIAA champion Vinny Kilkeary, Nate Roth and Wyatt Schmucker. When it lost to Connellsville, 31-30, Roth was held out.
“When we’re healthy, I believe we can beat anyone,” Latrobe coach Mark Mears said. “We’re healthy. Nate returned to the lineup and got a pin.”
The Wildcats (6-2) begin the playoffs 6 p.m. Wednesday against Westmoreland County rival Norwin (14-2). The Knights were tri-champions of Section 3 with Franklin Regional and Penn-Trafford.
The Warriors, after their 33-27 win over Kiski Area on Monday, faces Canon-McMillan. The winners of the match meet in the quarterfinals.
“Our focus is on Norwin,” Mears said. “We’re preparing like it’s any other match except you’re preparing for two teams. I don’t take anything for granted. We’re taking every match one at a time.
“You have to beat the best to advance. It’s simple: You either win and advance, or you lose and prepare for individuals.”
Another possible big quarterfinal match could be No. 4 Connellsville hosting No. 5 West Allegheny.
The semifinals and finals are scheduled to begin 10 a.m. Saturday at Peters Township.
The Class 2A semifinals and finals are scheduled to begin at noon Saturday at Chartiers-Houston.
Burgettstown is the top seed, returning champion Quaker Valley is second and Burrell is third. Highlands is a fourth seed, and Frazier is fifth.
Burrell second at Bedford
The Bucs had a strong showing at the Bedford Tournament, placing second behind Chestnut Ridge, 239.5 to 200.
Cooper Hornack (127 pounds) and Isaac Lacinski (172) won titles, and Cam Baker (107) placed second.
Calio Zanella (121) and Niko Ferra (139) finished third. Julian Bertucci (114) and Nico Zanella (160) placed fourth, and Cameron Martin (189) placed seventh.
Shared title
Because there is a chance Burgettstown and Mt. Pleasant could meet in the Class 2A quarterfinals Wednesday, the coaches decided to share the Sharon Duals title.
Both teams were 4-0.
Junior High Report
Connellsville captured the North Allegheny Junior High Invitational by scoring 218.5 points.
Derry placed second with 167.5 points and had three champions: Brady Brown (190), Dylan Bateman (94) and Mason Horwat (145).
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .
More High School Sports• What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Feb. 1, 2023: Wrestling playoffs kick into gear
• Trib HSSN Girls Basketball State Rankings for Jan. 31, 2023
• Trib HSSN Boys Basketball State Rankings for Jan. 31, 2023
• WPIAL clinched: Boys basketball playoff qualifiers through Jan. 31, 2023
• High school roundup for Jan. 31, 2023: Steel Valley tops OLSH in clash of WPIAL contenders