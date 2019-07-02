First Love’s Jett Roesing starting to stack up Division I offers

By: Greg Macafee

Tuesday, July 2, 2019 | 3:58 PM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review

In a matter of 24 hours, former Sewickley Academy guard Jett Roesing added four more Division I offers to an ever-growing list.

After announcing offers from both Canisius and Towson last week, Roesing pulled in offers from Manhattan, Delaware, UMass and Youngstown State on Monday and Tuesday.

The offers came on the heels of Roesing’s performance at the Mid Atlantic Independent School Shootout in New Jersey this past weekend. Playing with his high school team, First Love Christian Academy, Roesing displayed his shooting ability for a number of college coaches in attendance.

“They all said they love how I shoot the ball and how I move without the ball in my hands,” Roesing said. “But they also said they like how I hustle on the floor, and I feel like I’ve been playing some great defense, so that’s showed on the court.”

Before transferring to First Love Christian Academy in Washington, Pa. last year, Roesing contributed to back-to-back WPIAL championships at Sewickley Academy. He was primarily a shooter during his time in the WPIAL, but since he transferred he’s been working to round out his game in order to compete at the next level.

“My game has really changed a lot,” Roesing said. “I was really more of a one-dimensional player at Sewickley; I was just a shooter. But when I came to First Love, it made me realize that there are guys out there that are real hungry to play college basketball, and they were a lot better than me.

“So it woke me up a little bit and made me realize that I needed to get stronger, faster, put some weight on me, and do more than just shoot the basketball.”

This past season at First Love, Roesing averaged 21 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists for a team that went 18-10 against competition from all over the country. For Roesing, it was a great opportunity to gain exposure on a national level.

Outside of the offers he has accumulated in the past year, the sharpshooter said he has also received interest from Missouri, Ohio, Cal Berkeley, Wagner, UMBC, Duquesne, Navy and others. Roesing said he doesn’t have plans to commit until November and is just enjoying the moment.

“It’s a good feeling,” Roesing said. “I work hard so it’s all finally paying off, and all my teammates are supporting me and I’m supporting them because their succeeding, too. So it’s just a great feeling right now.“

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .