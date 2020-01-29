First round, quarterfinal WPIAL team wrestling playoffs set for Wednesday

Tuesday, January 28, 2020 | 10:51 PM

Waynesburg, Canon-McMillan, Seneca Valley and Hempfield are the four sites for the WPIAL Class AAA first round and quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Waynesburg is the topseed and will host Pine-Richland while Latrobe faces Connellsville.

Hempfield hosts Chartiers Valley in a first-round bout while defending WPIAL champion Kiski Area and South Fayette also square off at Hempfield.

Canon-McMillan hosts Norwin with the other first-round match being North Allegheny against Mt. Lebanon.

The two matches at Seneca Valley are the Raiders against Franklin Regional and Thomas Jefferson against Butler.

First-round matches are at 6 p.m. with the winners advancing to the quarterfinals, which start at 7:15 p.m.

AA playoffs begin

Burrell begins its quest for a 14th straight WPIAL AA wrestling championship, but it will have to wait an extra hour or so.

As the top seed, Burrell gets a first-round bye and will host the Beth-Center vs. Southmoreland winner in the quarterfinals.

Quaker Valley will be a host site as the Quakers host Fort Cherry and Highlands faces Laurel.

McGuffey will host Ellwood City while at the same site, Keystone Oaks takes on Elizabeth Forward.

Burgettstown is also hosting a doubleheader as it faces Mt. Pleasant and Freedom battles South Park.

The winners from the 6 p.m. first round will face each other in the quarterfinals at 7:15 p.m.

Seeding alert

There are a couple of WPIAL boys basketball nonsection games on Wednesday that could help the district steering committee put the brackets together in two weeks.

The committee uses nonsection games to help determine the seeding order and two games pitting playoff-bound teams stand out in these midweek battles.

Laurel Highlands (10-6) will visit Uniontown (15-1) in a matchup of Fayette County powers.

The Mustangs and Red Raiders will square off again on the last day of the regular season on Feb. 10 at Laurel Highlands.

Also on Wednesday, South Allegheny (15-1) visits Serra Catholic (10-6) in a battle of section leaders.

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

