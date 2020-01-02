First Trib 10 basketball power rankings of 2020 see Fox Chapel boys new No. 1

By:

Wednesday, January 1, 2020 | 9:41 PM

We ring in the New Year with the first Trib HSSN basketball power rankings of 2020.

On the boys side, the 10 teams remain the same with some serious shuffling going on from the initial rankings and only one team remaining in the spot it had before the holidays.

Fox Chapel takes over the top spot from Butler, which suffered three losses the last two weeks and dropped to No. 7.

The top six spots on the girls side remains the same, however two new teams have checked in to the Trib Ten since before the holidays.

Peters Township and Thomas Jefferson checked out, and Rochester and Southmoreland debut this week.

Here are the latest rankings with the overall records followed by where that team was ranked last week.

Boys Trib Ten

1. Fox Chapel Foxes, (9-0), (3)

2. Mount Lebanon Blue Devils, (7-3), (2)

3. Penn Hills Indians, (5-2), (4)

4. Highlands Golden Rams, (8-1), (8)

5. Lincoln Park Leopards, (7-2), (5)

6. Pine-Richland Rams, (7-2), (6)

7. Butler Golden Tornado, (5-4), (1)

8. Mars Fightin’ Planets, (6-2), (7)

9. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers, (9-0), (10)

10. Quaker Valley Quakers (6-1), (9)

Out: None

Girls Trib Ten

1. Chartiers Valley Colts, (8-0), (1)

2. Bethel Park Black Hawks, (8-0), (2)

3. North Allegheny Tigers, (6-0), (3)

4. North Catholic Trojans, (6-0), (4)

5. Trinity Hillers, (7-1), (5)

6. Central Valley Warriors, (7-0), (6)

7. Rochester Rams, (9-1), (NR)

8. Blackhawk Cougars, (7-2), (7)

9. Beaver Bobcats, (7-1), (8)

10. Southmoreland Scotties, (9-0), (NR)

Out: Peters Township, Thomas Jefferson

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Beaver, Bethel Park, Blackhawk, Butler, Central Valley, Chartiers Valley, Fox Chapel, Highlands, Lincoln Park, Mars, Mt. lebanon, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Penn Hills, Pine-Richland, Quaker Valley, Rochester, Southmoreland, Trinity