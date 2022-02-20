First trip to PIAA meet memorable for Plum competitive spirit squad

Sunday, February 20, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Courtesy of Danny Moriarty The 2021-22 Plum competitive spirit team.

The Plum competitive spirit team made a long journey this season from a spring and summer of training all the way through to its first appearance on biggest high school stage for the sport in Pennsylvania.

Along the way, coach Amanda Anderson, in her fifth season with Plum, said the team members formed closer bonds as they improved their performance routines.

“The girls felt accomplished, not only at states but throughout the season,” Anderson said.

“They were so excited to represent Plum and show that the program is moving forward and growing.”

Plum earned its spot at the PIAA meet in Hershey by finishing 10th overall in Class 3A and fifth in the Class 3A small-school division at the WPIAL championships Jan. 11 at Hempfield High School.

The Mustangs competed at states only in the small-school division of Class 3A where no more than 15 athletes can be on the floor at the same time.

At states, the Class 3A small-school teams were placed in two groups for the preliminary routines.

The top five teams from each of the preliminary rounds advanced straight to the finals, while the next five in each prelim moved to a semifinal round.

The top two teams from the semifinals advanced to the finals to join the 10 automatic qualifiers from the prelims.

Plum finished just one place from the automatic trip to the finals as they took sixth in their preliminary round with an average score of 79.96.

The Mustangs then performed in the semifinals and again came very close to punching their tickets to the finals. But they finished third with a score of 80.27.

Second place Central York, a squad from District 3, scored 80.47.

“It was a hard pill to swallow because they were so close to making the finals,” Anderson said.

“But the girls were very proud of their semifinal performance. They put it all out there. It was clean with no deductions. The girls understand that after their routine is done, it is in the hands of the judges. But the girls were just super excited and happy to be at states for the first time and move on to the semifinals. It was all icing on the cake from there, no matter where we ended up.”

Anderson said the momentum gained from the run to states and the performance at states itself has the returning girls excited to get back to work as soon as next month all for the opportunity to make it back to Hershey next year and for several years to come.

“It’s kind of crazy because right when we end we also restart,” Anderson said. “We’re currently getting everything ready and having open gyms for tryouts for our entire program which will be in March. We set the foundation then, and practicing and conditioning begins in April.”

Practices really ramp up, Anderson said, as the school year begins in August.

“For the most part, it is year-round,” she said. “A lot of dedication is involved.”

While the program is gearing up for next season, it also is preparing to say goodbye to seven seniors from the competitive spirit squad: Karolyn Nichols, Trystyn Auth, Hannah Miller, Delaney Conklin, Giuliana Groth, Alexis DiNapoli and Jenna Dupal.

Anderson said the program also will bid farewell to four seniors from the gameday sideline squad — Caileigh Corson, Sophia Stoll, Isabella Polimadei and Olivia Navari — who have been an integral part of working on routines and performing them while cheering on the Mustangs at football and basketball games, wrestling matches and several other events during the year.

“It is an incredible feeling to know how much these girls, from the freshmen all the way to the seniors, care about the program,” Anderson said. “These girls, from the sideline team to the competition team, are willing to give us so much of their time and energy. They strive to represent Plum and put it in such a positive light. The trust they have in the coaching staff and the trust we as coaches have for the girls, it creates a really positive environment.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

