Five things to watch at the PIAA golf championships

By: Paul Schofield

Sunday, October 21, 2018 | 5:18 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, Franklin Regional’s Palmer Jackson watches his tee shot on Hole 16 during the PIAA West Region Golf Championships Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, at Tom’s Run Golf Course in Blairsville.

The PIAA Class AAA and AA boys and girls individual golf championships will be held Monday and Tuesday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York. The team tournament is Wednesday.

North Catholic junior Maddie Smithco (Class AA girls) and Holy Ghost Prep senior Liam Hart (Class AAA boys) are returning PIAA champions. The 2017 Class AAA girls’ champion, Pine-Richland senior Lauren Freyvogel did not qualify to the state meet.

The only year weather interrupted play at Heritage Hills was in 2005. The second round was wiped out because of rain and snow.

1. Name dropper

Franklin Regional senior Palmer Jackson was named after the late Latrobe legend Arnold Palmer, who was a two-time state champion in 1946 and ‘47. Jackson, who shot a 6-under-par 66 at the PIAA West Region in Blairsville, finished second last year. He tied for ninth in ‘16 and seventh in ‘15.

2. Second fiddle

The Greensburg Central Catholic girls are looking for their first Class AA state title after finishing second the past three seasons. This season, the PIAA changed the scoring to play four players and count three scores. The Centurions are led by the Zambruno sisters: Meghan, Abby and Ella.

3. Sly as a Fox

Riverside junior Skyler Fox has won three WPIAL Class AA titles, but he has yet to win a PIAA title. He placed second in 2016 and tied for fifth last year. Fox tied for second at the PIAA West Region.

4. Matching his aunt

Sewickley Academy junior J.F. Aber looks to become the second Aber to win a PIAA title. His aunt, Staci, won girls’ titles in 1989 and ‘91 while attending Greensburg Central Catholic. His dad, John, is the head professional at Allegheny Country Club.

5. Did you know?

North Allegheny has never had a PIAA golf champion. Senior Caroline Wrigley could become the first if she puts together two solid rounds. Wrigley finished third in 2017 and 12th in ‘15. The WPIAL Class AAA champion shot a 1-under 71 at the West Region, and Pennsbury sophomore Jade Gu matched the score at the East Region.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.