Five things to watch from WPIAL golfers at the PIAA championships

Sunday, October 20, 2019 | 5:38 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Scott Bitar enters the PIAA tournament as the reigning WPIAL Class AAA champion.

The PIAA golf championships will take place Monday through Wednesday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.

The individual championship will be the first two days, and the team tournament on the final day.

It will be interesting to see how the WPIAL golfers compete against the rest of the golfers in the state. In recent history, the WPIAL has done well.

The PIAA Class AAA individual champion last season was Franklin Regional graduate Palmer Jackson.

Is there a WPIAL golfer who will shine?

Dude looks like a lady

Because Carmichaels doesn’t have a girls golf team and the WPIAL allows one participant per school if they don’t have a team, junior Remmey Lohr played in the boys qualifier to allow her sister, senior Delaney Lohr, to play in the girls qualifier.

Delaney Lohr shot a 90 at the PIAA West Regional at Chestnut Ridge Golf Resort Tom’s Run Course and failed to qualify, but Remmey shot an even-par 72 to finish second and qualify for the Class AA boys state tournament.

It will be interesting to see how Remmey does against the top boys in the state.

Bitar looks to finish strong

Fox Chapel senior Scott Bitar was the WPIAL Class AAA champion on his home course, Fox Chapel Golf Club.

He tied for third at the PIAA West Regional at Tom’s Run, but he said he is excited about playing the two-day state tournament.

“I prepared for this by playing multiple-day events this summer,” Bitar said. “I like the two-day events.”

There are eight golfers from the WPIAL in Class AAA, including Franklin Regional junior Chuck Tragesser and Penn-Trafford junior Alex Turowski.

On fire

North Allegheny senior Isabella Walter was sort of an unknown coming into her senior season. But the daughter of Tri-State PGA pro Gene Walter is making a name for herself.

She was the WPIAL Class AAA champion, winning in a playoff, then she tied for first at the PIAA West Regional at Tom’s Run with Peters Township junior Ella McRoberts. Both shot 5-over 77.

Another WPIAL golfer to watch is Uniontown sophomore Adena Rugola. She tied for third last week.

Looking for another team title

The Greensburg Central Catholic girls team is seeking its second PIAA Class AA title.

And with three players from the Centurions’ previous PIAA champion returning — Ella Zambruno, Meghan Zambruno and Angelika Dewicki — they will be favored again.

It also helps Meghan Zambruno and Dewicki qualified for the individual tournament. GCC shot a 250 in 2018.

Skyler time

Riverside senior Skyler Fox has won three WPIAL Class AA titles. He didn’t win his fourth because he was edged by Sewickley Academy senior J.F. Aber.

Fox has placed in the PIAA tournament three times: fourth in 2018, fifth in ‘17 and second in ‘16.

Now he looks to win his first state tournament.

Fox has been in big tournaments, including the United States Golf Associations’ U.S. Open Sectional in Maryland.

