Five things to watch in high school football Week 5

Thursday, September 30, 2021 | 8:44 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Greensburg Salem’s Hayden Teska leads the WPIAL with 1,186 passing yards. He has 12 touchdown passes.

Greensburg Salem, Laurel Highlands and Steel Valley lead a collection of WPIAL football teams enjoying a revival this fall.

Combined, the three went 4-16 last season before quickly shutting the door on a difficult 2020. This year, the trio already has celebrated 13 wins with only one loss.

Greensburg Salem’s record improved from 1-6 last season to 4-1 this year. Laurel Highlands jumped from 2-5 to 5-0. Steel Valley is off to a 4-0 start after finishing 1-5.

Those red-hot starts will be tested Friday night. All three face opponents that are undefeated and ranked in the WPIAL.

Greensburg Salem visits Hampton (5-0), the No. 5 team in WPIAL Class 4A. Laurel Highland visits Belle Vernon (4-0), the top-ranked team in 4A. Steel Valley hosts Ligonier Valley (4-0), the No. 5 team in 2A.

But they have reason for optimism.

Greensburg Salem has the WPIAL’s top passer in quarterback Hayden Teska, a senior with 1,186 yards and 12 touchdowns. Steel Valley running back Nijhay Burt ranks among the top scorers with 13 touchdowns. Laurel Highlands quarterback Rodney Gallagher stands out as one of the WPIAL’s top playmakers.

Conference openers in 5A

Some teams had to wait a little longer than others, but the six WPIAL conferences that hadn’t already started conference play will do so this week. That includes all three Class 5A conferences: the Parkway in 4A, Northwest Six in 3A and the Three Rivers in 2A.

There are a few big matchups right away Friday, including an Allegheny Six opener between top-ranked Moon and No. 3 South Fayette. In the Northeast, Penn Hills visits No. 4 Pine-Richland in a matchup of teams that finished first and second in the conference last season.

Week 5 schedule change

The City League football schedule was disrupted when Thursday night’s University Prep vs. Westinghouse game was postponed hours before kickoff when a UPrep player tested positive for covid. As a result, Friday’s scheduled game between Allderdice and Perry also was postponed because Allderdice played UPrep last week.

The University Prep and Allderdice football teams are shut down until Monday, according to Pittsburgh Public Schools. Coaches were exploring whether Westinghouse might play Perry on Friday instead.

Those weren’t the only changes to the Week 5 schedule. Avella forfeited to California, and Beth-Center forfeited to Washington. Both were WPIAL conference games.

Comfortable in conference

After winless starts, Clairton and South Park are loving conference life.

Consider, South Park started 0-2 and was outscored 66-21 in nonconference losses to Keystone Oaks and Seton LaSalle. Clairton started 0-2 and was outscored 57-31 in losses to Steel Valley and Washington.

Since conference play started, South Park is 2-0 in the Class 3A Interstate, and Clairton is 2-0 in the Class A Eastern. South Park outscored its two conference opponents 68-0, and Clairton won by a combined 86-27.

Each has a bigger conference test waiting Friday. Clairton (2-2, 2-0) hosts Bishop Canevin (5-0, 2-0). South Park (2-2, 2-0) visits Elizabeth Forward (3-2, 1-0).

Crowded at the top

This is another key week for the WPIAL’s largest classification. The top four teams in the Class 6A rankings pair off Friday when No. 1 Central Catholic (4-1, 2-0) hosts No. 3 Seneca Valley (4-1, 2-0), and No. 2 Mt. Lebanon (5-0, 2-0) hosts No. 4 North Allegheny (3-2, 1-1).

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .