Five things we learned from Week 2 in high school football

Saturday, September 10, 2022 | 8:29 PM

Team captains Aaron Hobel and Brighton Mariacher are fourth-year players on Ellwood City’s football roster, yet their senior class had never celebrated a win.

That changed Friday night.

Ellwood City snapped the WPIAL’s longest active losing streak with a 46-6 nonconference win over Carlynton, the team’s first since Oct. 26, 2018. The Wolverines had lost 27 games in a row but won’t have to hear about that streak anymore.

“I think everybody is just happy,” first-year coach Dan Bradley said. “Happy to win. Happy the streak is over. They can enjoy it a little bit and get ready for next week.”

Before Friday, Ellwood City’s most recent win was in the 2018 season finale. The team then went 0-10 in 2019, 0-7 in 2020, 0-8 in 2021 and started this year with two losses.

Stopping the streak was a mission for everyone on the team, Bradley said, but it had to be satisfying for the two seniors who had endured all of the losses. Hobel caught a 2-point pass in the win.

“You could just see it in their eyes and their actions,” Bradley said. “It was definitely a good moment for both of them.”

Friday turned out to be a good night for streaks to end.

Summit Academy had owned the third-longest active streak at 14 losses before the Knights celebrated an 18-14 win over Springdale.

That means the longest active streaks now belong to Brownsville at 23 losses. However, Brownsville left WPIAL football this season for an independent schedule.

The next longest belong to Frazier at 13 and Derry at 12.

Ellwood City has struggled in recent decades, but the district hired Bradley in January, giving the program a coach with a winning history. He went 49-19 in six seasons at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart with a WPIAL Class A title in 2018 and a runner-up finish last season.

The coaching move might have surprised some, but Bradley said he saw potential in Ellwood City because of a large number of young players in the program. This year’s roster has only five seniors but more than three dozen freshmen and sophomores.

The Wolverines started their season with losses to Brentwood, 34-21, and Union, 20-6.

“We’ve been getting better and better,” Bradley said. “We knew that if we continued to get better, the wins would come. But it’s better sooner rather than later. The longer it goes, the harder it gets.”

Shake-up in 6A

Can a Week 2 game be called must-win?

Canon-McMillon coach Mike Evans believes so and feels confident his team survived one Friday night. The Big Macs kept themselves solidly in the Class 6A playoff hunt by defeating Seneca Valley, 33-21.

“In 20 years of coaching, never needed to win a game as much as we needed to win that one,” Evans said.

The WPIAL’s largest classification has five teams, so each plays only four conference games. A loss would have dropped Canon-Mac to 0-3 overall, 0-2 in conference play with 6A foes Central Catholic and Mt. Lebanon left on the schedule.

The top four teams make the playoffs.

Canon-McMillan had the misfortune of jumping into conference play earlier than most. The Big Macs lost in Week 1 to conference foe North Allegheny. No other team in the WPIAL already has played two conference games.

Most WPIAL teams have played none.

“It was a heck of a week, but it was a good win,” Evans said. “I’m relieved we can move on. … If you start 0-3, I’ve got good kids, but you have a hard time motivating guys.”

Jake Kasper rushed for 153 yards and four touchdowns in the win.

Winning with style

Indiana has a knack for dramatic wins.

The Little Indians celebrated a rare walk-off win Friday night when kicker Tristan Redinger made a 25-yard field goal as time expired to defeat Shady Side Academy, 23-22. A week earlier, the junior made the winning extra point in double overtime to defeat Knoch, 32-31.

Blackhawk and Gateway celebrated similar wins, both with field goals in the final seconds.

Blackhawk’s Devon Thomas made a 33-yarder with 15 seconds remaining to beat Mars, 15-14. Gateway’s Cole Plaskon made a 19-yarder with 30 seconds left for a 20-17 win over North Hills.

Small school, big talent

Imani Christian is one of the state’s smallest schools, but the Saints have some WPIAL’s biggest talents.

Consider, Imani sophomore linebacker Dayshaun Burnett already has Pitt, Penn State and West Virginia offers, and 6-foot-9 sophomore basketball star Alier Maluk is a five-star prospect with multiple D-I options.

After Friday night, add another name to the list: Imani freshman running back/defensive back David Davis rushed for 293 yards and three touchdowns in a 22-7 win over South Allegheny.

His big night came four days after announcing a Penn State offer.

Go for the win?

An old coaching adage says, when on the road, skip the tie and go for the win. Two daring WPIAL teams might rethink that strategy after heartbreaking losses.

Washington and Montour had a late-game decision to make: kick a tying extra point or try for a winning 2-point conversion. Both took the gutsy route Friday and lost.

• With 78 seconds left, Washington’s 2-point run was stopped short of the end zone, letting Serra Catholic escape with a 35-34 win.

• With 12 seconds left, Montour tried a 2-point pass but the attempt failed, and South Fayette held on for a 20-19 win.

