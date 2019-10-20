Five things we learned in Week 8: Special moment for Neshannock’s Jeremy Nativio

Around the WPIAL, Neshannock senior Jeremy Nativio’s 34-yard touchdown run became a feel-good internet sensation.
“Pretty much everywhere that I’ve went today, you’ve got people coming up and saying that they saw it on social media,” Lancers football coach Fred Mozzocio said. “They said what a great thing it was and how happy they are for Jeremy.”
Nativio, who has Down syndrome, entered the game and scored in the final minute of senior night as Neshannock defeated Western Beaver, 36-0, on Friday. Western Beaver coach Derek Moye had his defense clear the way for Nativio, a move that Mozzocio called “first class.”
The touchdown run, with two teammates in tow, stoked emotions both in the stadium and online.
“It was pretty special,” Mozzocio said. “I think even the officials were teary-eyed when they saw it. They said, we’ve seen this stuff on TV, but to be here and be a part of it, it was pretty special.”
Nativio has been a part of Neshannock’s football program for four years. His older brother, Nathan, played center for the Lancers in 2012 and ’13, when the team reached the WPIAL semifinals.
Nativio wears No. 67, the same as his brother.
“Jeremy always wanted to follow in his brother’s footsteps,” Mozzocio said. “I treat Jeremy just like I’ve treated all of our other kids. That’s the way his mother and father and brother have asked me to go about it. He has to abide by rules and come to practice and do what everybody else does. This was a little reward for him for everything he puts into the team.”
Neshannock (7-2, 5-1) is tied for first place in the Class 2A Midwestern Conference.
TD record within reach
The WPIAL regular-season scoring record is within Ben Jackson’s reach. The West Greene senior scored seven touchdowns in Friday night’s 62-8 victory over Jefferson-Morgan, bringing his season total to 39.
Armstrong’s Zane Dudek set the WPIAL record with 42 in 2016. West Greene (8-1) has a nonconference game at Union (3-6) in Week 9.
Back for more
Five of the six defending WPIAL champions are back in the playoffs. Pine-Richland, Penn Hills, South Fayette, Aliquippa and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart have clinched postseason berths.
However, Steel Valley is out. The Ironmen (4-4) are only the second team in the past decade to win a WPIAL title and miss the playoffs the next. Beaver Falls did it in 2017.
But Steel Valley can be optimistic. The Ironmen, under new coach Ray Braszo, have won four of their past five games after starting the season with three losses. And the team’s top running backs, NiJay Burt and Amier Murray, are sophomores.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .