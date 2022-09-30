Flying solo, Chick’s Picks makes Week 5 WPIAL football predictions

By:

Thursday, September 29, 2022 | 5:40 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Avonworth’s Luke Hilyard works out during a preseason practice.

Chick’s Picks relies on her crystal ball to assist in the large majority of her predictions. Though its accuracy has been proven year after year in Chick’s Picks’ exceptional prognosticating record, there are certain times throughout the year when the crystal ball needs a little extra help. This week, with Hurricane Ian looming, happens to be one of those times.

Fortunately, Chick’s Picks keeps a few WPIAL football gurus within her close circle of friends. When things get cloudy in the crystal ball, at times like this, Chick’s Picks does not hesitate to reach out to those pals for advice. She did just that this week.

Much to her disappointment, though, these consultants were lacking in their expertise this week. As she continued to probe for more insight, their feedback sounded more like angry Steelers fans after a loss to the Browns than WPIAL football expertise. Chick’s Picks was astonished at the shortage of useful information from her pals, and quickly realized that she and her murky crystal ball were on their own for this week’s predictions.

Chick’s Picks finished last week with a 46-18 (72%) record, bringing her season total to 177-77 (70%).

Class 6A

5-Central Catholic Vikings (2-3) at 2-Canon-McMillan Big Macs (2-3)

The Big Macs play host to the Vikings in a Class 6A battle. Canon-Mac knocked off South Fayette last week, 21-17, while Central picked up its second straight loss, 7-3, to top-ranked North Allegheny. … The Big Macs’ balanced offense is led by Mike Evans, who has thrown for 886 yards and 10 touchdowns. Jake Kasper has rushed for 729 yards and eight scores. Junior quarterback Payton Wehner captains the Vikings offense with 822 yards and five touchdowns on the year. … Canon-Mac is averaging 26.2 points per game — one touchdown more per game than Central. The Vikings, however, are holding opponents to 22 points per game — one touchdown less per game than the Big Macs. When these two met last season, Central rolled over Canon-Mac, 54-14. Chick’s Picks predicts a much closer contest this time around, with the Vikings getting back to their winning ways … Central Catholic over Canon-McMillan

Class 5A

4-Gateway Gators (4-1) at 3-Hempfield Spartans (5-0)

Gateway hits the road to take on Hempfield in a showdown between Big East Conference powerhouses Friday night. The Gators edged Plum last week, 28-26, while the Spartans upset top-ranked Penn-Trafford, 28-17. … Gateway quarterback Brad Birch, a Division I prospect, has thrown for 771 yards and seven touchdowns on the year. Hempfield quarterback Jake Phillips, who ranks among the top three passers in the WPIAL, has thrown for 1,153 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for another 247 yards and six scores. … The Spartans boast the top offense and defense in Class 5A, outscoring opponents 223-41 in their first five games. Gateway’s lone loss this season came to Franklin Regional, 16-7, in Week 3. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Spartans continue to roll through the Class 5A ranks with another victory in this one. … Hempfield over Gateway

Class 4A

Mars Planets (4-1) at 5-Highlands Golden Rams (5-0)

Highlands looks to remain perfect when it hosts Mars in Greater Allegheny Conference action Friday night. The Golden Rams are coming off of a 31-0 rout of Indiana last week, while the Planets rolled over Moon, 51-7. … Luke Bombalski leads a solid Highlands running game with 624 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Mars, led by Eric Kasperowicz’s 581 passing yards, is averaging 37.4 points per game. Evan Wright heads up the Planets’ backfield with 628 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. … The Golden Rams are allowing only 7.8 points per game. When these two met last season, Highlands came away with a 22-7 victory. Chick’s Picks predicts that revenge is on the table for the Planets this time around. … Mars over Highlands

Class 3A

2-Avonworth Antelopes (4-1) at West Mifflin Titans (2-3)

The Antelopes travel to take on the Titans in a Western Hills Conference matchup Friday night. Last week, Avonworth rolled over South Park, 45-6, while West Mifflin knocked off Beaver, 31-24. … The Antelopes’ balanced offense is led by Nate Harper’s 682 passing yards and seven touchdowns. Luke Hilyard has rushed for 516 yards and 10 scores on the year. DelRon White leads the Titans with six touchdowns. … Avonworth is averaging 33 points per game. West Mifflin has been outscored by its opponents, 152-80. The Antelopes’ only loss this season came to No. 3 Central Valley, 37-22, in Week 1. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Antelopes continue to roll in this one. … Avonworth over West Mifflin

Class 2A

Riverside Panthers (3-1) at 2-Beaver Falls Tigers (4-1)

The Tigers play host to the Panthers in a Midwestern Conference showdown Friday night. Last week, Beaver Falls blanked Neshannock, 22-0, while Riverside knocked off Freedom, 28-21. … Riverside running back Robert Janis has rushed for 596 yards and eight touchdowns so far this season but will face a tall task against the Tigers’ defense that ranks atop Class 2A, having allowed only 32 points in five games. On the other side of the ball, versatile Beaver Falls quarterback Jaren Brickner has thrown for 545 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for a team-best 373 yards and six scores. … The Tigers’ only loss this season came to Beaver, 19-16, in Week 1. The Panthers’ only blemish came at the hands of South Side, 7-6, in Week 1. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Tigers will take over sole possession of first place in the conference with a win in this one. … Beaver Falls over Riverside

Class A

Mapletown Maples (5-0) at California Trojans (4-1)

The undefeated Maples take on the Trojans in a Tri-County South Conference battle Friday night. Mapletown recorded its third straight shutout with a 42-0 rout of Carmichaels last week. California picked up its first loss of the season to Monessen, 28-20. … Landon Stevenson leads the Maples with 868 rushing yards and an impressive 19 touchdowns on the year. California’s dual-threat quarterback Jake Layhue has thrown for 427 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for a team-high 455 yards and six scores. … Both of these high-powered offenses are averaging more than 45 points per game. The Maples boast one of the top defenses in the WPIAL, allowing only 22 points in five games. Chick’s Picks knows the Trojans will be looking to bounce back after last week’s unexpected loss, but predicts that the Maples will hold strong in this one. … Mapletown over California

Class 5A

Allegheny Six Conference

Peters Township over Baldwin

South Fayette over Moon

Big East Conference

Franklin Regional over Plum

Penn-Trafford over Norwin

Northeast Conference

North Hills over Fox Chapel

Woodland Hills over Shaler

Nonconference

North Allegheny over Pine-Richland

Penn Hills over Bethel Park

Upper St. Clair over Mt. Lebanon

Class 4A

Big Seven Conference

Latrobe over Trinity

McKeesport over Ringgold

Thomas Jefferson over Laurel Highlands

Greater Allegheny Conference

Indiana over Kiski Area

Armstrong over North Catholic

Parkway Conference

Aliquippa over Ambridge

Central Valley over Blackhawk

West Allegheny over Chartiers Valley

Montour over New Castle

Nonconference

Hampton over Connellsville

Class 3A

Allegheny 6 Conference

Freeport over Shady Side Academy

Deer Lakes over Knoch

East Allegheny over Valley

Interstate Conference

Elizabeth Forward over Southmoreland

Mt. Pleasant over Greensburg Salem

Belle Vernon over South Allegheny

Western Hills Conference

Hopewell over Quaker Valley

South Park over Seton-LaSalle

Class 2A

Allegheny Conference

Steel Valley over Apollo-Ridge

Burrell over Imani Christian

Serra Catholic over Derry Area

Ligonier Valley over Yough

Century Conference

Keystone Oaks over Charleroi

Sto-Rox over McGuffey

Washington over Waynesburg

Midwestern Conference

Mohawk over Ellwood City

Neshannock over New Brighton

Western Beaver over Freedom

Nonconference

Beaver over Brentwood

Class A

Big 7 Conference

Northgate over Shenango

Rochester over Laurel

Black Hills Conference

Bishop Canevin over Fort Cherry

Carlynton over Avella

Cornell over Burgettstown

OLSH over Chartiers-Houston

Eastern Conference

Clairton over Greensburg Central Catholic

Leechburg over Frazier

Jeannette over Riverview

Tri-County South Conference

Carmichaels over Beth-Center

Jefferson-Morgan over Bentworth

Monessen over West Greene

Nonconference

Springdale over Union

South Side Beaver over Summit Academy

City League

Allderdice over Brashear

Nonconference

Westinghouse over Kennedy Catholic

City League Independent

Steubenville Central Catholic (Ohio) over Carrick

Independent

Berlin-Brothersvalley over Brownsville

Seneca Valley over Butler

Uniontown over Windber