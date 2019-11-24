Football PIAA semifinals provide holiday treat on Trib HSSN

Sunday, November 24, 2019 | 4:52 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s Nate Werderber gains first-down yardage against Cathedral Prep during PIAA 4-A quarterfinals Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Martorelli Stadium.

The holiday known for family and travel will be the precursor to a football feast on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

All of us associated with the TribLive High School Sports network and Trib Total media wish all of our fans and supporters and their families a safe and happy Thanksgiving!

This holiday week, HSSN has audio broadcasts from the PIAA Class 4A and Class 3A quarterfinals Friday.

We drop the puck Monday for a PIHL Class AAA high school hockey broadcast.

We also have four new Rebel Yell podcasts throughout the week and another edition of This Week in the WPIAL on the special day of Monday here on Trib HSSN.

Sunday, Nov. 24

Rebel Yell Podcast — Highlights and results from Saturday’s WPIAL football championship games and Friday’s PIAA quarterfinals

Monday, Nov. 25

Talk Show — Live Video Stream: This Week in the WPIAL at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey — North Allegheny at Seneca Valley at 9 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Rebel Yell Podcast — Preview of PIAA 6A, 5A and 4A semifinals games

Wednesday, Nov. 27

No broadcasts

Thursday, Nov. 28

Happy Thanksgiving Day!

Rebel Yell Podcast — Preview of PIAA 3A, 2A and A semifinals games

Friday, Nov. 29

PIAA Football Playoffs — Class 4A Semifinals: Thomas Jefferson vs. Lampeter-Strasburg at 1 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

PIAA Football Playoffs — Class 3A Semifinals: Central Valley vs. Bald Eagle at 7 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WKPL-FM 92.1, WBLF-AM 970, WPHB-AM 1260

Saturday, Nov. 30

No broadcasts

Sunday, Dec. 1

Rebel Yell Podcast — Highlights and results from PIAA Semifinals

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

